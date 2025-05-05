RailTel share price rises 4%: gains 10% in two days; Do you own this railway stock?

Stock Market today: RailTel share price gained up to 4% in the morning trades. this translated into more than 10% gains for the RailTel share price in the past two days; Do you own the railway stock?

The gains for RailTel share price are Being helped by good Q4 performance and recent announcement on order win

On Friday 2 March 2025 but post market hours RailTel Corporation of India announced having won a large order

RailTel Corporation of India order win details RailTel Corporation of India Ltd on Friday post market hours had announced about a project order win from North Central Railway. RailTel in its intimation to the exchanges had said that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has received the work order from North Central Railway for a Project. The work order for project is amounting to Rs. 22,75,08,801 (Including Tax) for RailTel Corporations. The same has been adding to the investor confidence, leading to the gains for RailTel share prices.

The Time period or date by which order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed specified by RalTel in its release stands at 30-APR-26. It is a domestic order

RailTel a few days back also had announced another order win. The Railway Stock Railtel Corporation had said that it has received the work order from The Institute Of Road Transport. The RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. specified that the work order amounts to Rs. 90,08,49,783 (Including Tax)

The RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. work order received from North Central Railway was for Design, Development, Supply, Implementation, Operations and Maintenance of the Enterprise Resource planning system(ERP) for MTC Ltd. Chennai, TNSTC-Coimbatore and TNSTC Madurai.

RailTel Q4 Results On Thursday, May 1, RailTel Corporation of India had announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25), showing a 46.3 percent increase in net profit to ₹113.4 crore, up from ₹ ₹77.53 crore during the same time the previous year. Operating revenue for the Navratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) increased 57% to ₹1,308.28 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 from ₹832.7 crore in the same period last year.

Railway Stock RailTel share price movement Railway Stock RailTel share price on Monday 5 May 2025 gained to intrady highs of ₹318. This meant that Railway Stock RailTel share price has gained almost 4% over the previous day closing price of ₹315.80. This also meant gains of more than 10% over closing price of ₹296.25 on Wednesday, with Thursday being the market holiday.