RailTel share price rises over 8% on ₹209 crore order book update

Stock Market Today: RailTel share price gained over 8% in the morning trades on Monday after its announcement about a 209 crore order book update over the weekend

Ujjval Jauhari
Published15 Sep 2025, 09:57 AM IST
Stock Market Today: RailTel share price gained on a order book update
Stock Market Today: RailTel share price gained on a order book update

Stock Market Today: RailTel share price gained over 8% in the morning trades on Monday after its announcement about a 209 crore order book update over the weekend.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc).

Also Read | Glenmark, Indraprastha Gas among 7 key companies to trade ex-dividend today

RailTel order book update

RailTel on 13 September 2025 Intimated the exchanges regarding a major order secured. As per the release by RailTel, it has has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc) and the project is worth RS 209 crore.

While the State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc) has awarded the project to Railtel, the scope of works involves Implementation for Education Quality Enhancement in Bihar under PM SHRI.

While the Nature of order or contract is Supply, the Time period by which order or contract awarded by Bihar Education Project Council is to be executed by RailTel Corporation, is around one year .i.e by 11-September, 2026. Date of receipt of Work Order by RailTel stood as 12 September 2025.

The RailTel Corporation share price has been buzzing with strong order flows.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday—15 September 2025

On 11 September 2025, RailTel Corporation of India had announced having received received the work order from Panvel Municipal Corporation for Project amounting to Rs. 32,51,26,720 (Including Tax). The scope of Works involves Supplying, Installing & Providing Service for Provision of Connectivity (SDWAN based Internet Lease Line / MPLS Line) at locations for Panvel Safe City Project. The Time period for the execution of order or contract(s) is around 5 year. The project is to be executed by Railtel by 19-March 2031.

Also Read | KRBL share price crashes 13%. What's behind the fall in small-cap agri stock?

RailTel share price movement

RailTel share price opened at 381.90 on the BSE on Monday, almost 2% higher than Friday's closing price of 374.65. The share price of Railway PSU stock RailTel thereafter gained further to 407.75, which translated into gains of more than 8% for the RailTel share price.

Following a significant fall between September 2024 and March 2025 due to valuation concerns and unfavorable international cues, the share price of RailTel has been steadily rising. From its 52-week peak of RS 486.55 in September of last year to its 52-week low of 265.30 in April of 2025, the price of RailTel's shares fell. Since then, the share price of Railway PSU stock, RailTel, has been steadily increasing.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stock MarketRailtel Corporation Of IndiaRailtel CorporationSharesIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsRailTel share price rises over 8% on ₹209 crore order book update
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.