RailTel share price rises over 8% on ₹209 crore order book update

Stock Market Today: RailTel share price gained over 8% in the morning trades on Monday after its announcement about a ₹209 crore order book update over the weekend.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc).

RailTel on 13 September 2025 Intimated the exchanges regarding a major order secured. As per the release by RailTel, it has has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc) and the project is worth RS 209 crore.

While the State Project Director (Spd) Bihar Education Project Council (Bepc) has awarded the project to Railtel, the scope of works involves Implementation for Education Quality Enhancement in Bihar under PM SHRI.

While the Nature of order or contract is Supply, the Time period by which order or contract awarded by Bihar Education Project Council is to be executed by RailTel Corporation, is around one year .i.e by 11-September, 2026. Date of receipt of Work Order by RailTel stood as 12 September 2025.

The RailTel Corporation share price has been buzzing with strong order flows.

On 11 September 2025, RailTel Corporation of India had announced having received received the work order from Panvel Municipal Corporation for Project amounting to Rs. 32,51,26,720 (Including Tax). The scope of Works involves Supplying, Installing & Providing Service for Provision of Connectivity (SDWAN based Internet Lease Line / MPLS Line) at locations for Panvel Safe City Project. The Time period for the execution of order or contract(s) is around 5 year. The project is to be executed by Railtel by 19-March 2031.

RailTel share price movement RailTel share price opened at ₹381.90 on the BSE on Monday, almost 2% higher than Friday's closing price of ₹374.65. The share price of Railway PSU stock RailTel thereafter gained further to ₹407.75, which translated into gains of more than 8% for the RailTel share price.

Following a significant fall between September 2024 and March 2025 due to valuation concerns and unfavorable international cues, the share price of RailTel has been steadily rising. From its 52-week peak of RS 486.55 in September of last year to its 52-week low of ₹265.30 in April of 2025, the price of RailTel's shares fell. Since then, the share price of Railway PSU stock, RailTel, has been steadily increasing.