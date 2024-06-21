RailTel shares continue to surge for 2nd day, gain 13% to reach near all-time high; here's why
RailTel Corporation of India's shares surged 13% to ₹488 apiece, nearing the all-time high of ₹494.41. Investors have responded positively to RailTel's steady stream of orders this month, driving a 15% increase in the company's share value in June.
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India extended their winning streak into a second consecutive trading session on Friday, climbing 12.50% to reach ₹488 apiece, nearing their previous all-time high of ₹494.41 achieved in February.
