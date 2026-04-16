RailTel shares extend winning run to fourth session, hit two-month high; surge 40% in April

RailTel Corporation's shares rose 5% to 353, marking a four-day gain of 25.31%. This increase is fueled by positive sentiment and significant order wins, including a 564.54 crore contract for tunnel communication systems, despite a recent order withdrawal worth 17.12 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Published16 Apr 2026, 02:49 PM IST
The company’s shares have recovered 40% so far in April, recouping the entire cumulative decline of 34% over the past three months.
The company’s shares have recovered 40% so far in April, recouping the entire cumulative decline of 34% over the past three months.(PTI)

RailTel Corporation of India, a state-owned enterprise, saw its shares extend their winning run to a fourth straight session on Thursday, April 16, gaining another 5% to reach a two-month high of 353 apiece. The stock had rallied 18% in the previous session, taking the four-day cumulative gain to 25.31%, based on today’s high.

The recent rally has been driven by improved sentiment across railway stocks and significant order wins. On Monday, the company obtained two Letters of Acceptance (LoA) from RVNL for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of integrated tunnel communication systems, with a total order value of 564.54 crore.

It has also secured a work order worth 43.96 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to provide security-related ancillary services during recruitment examinations.

Both projects are expected to be completed by April 12, 2028. However, in another update, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has withdrawn a work order valued at 17.12 crore due to unavoidable administrative reasons.

These orders follow an earlier work order worth 42.63 crore, inclusive of tax, awarded by National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) for the New Core Link project under the National Knowledge Network (NKN), which was secured on March 16.

This telecommunications-related contract has been awarded by a domestic organisation and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 months, with a target completion date of March 31, 2027.

RailTel Corporation of India provides broadband telecom and multimedia network services across the country. The company is among the largest telecom infrastructure providers in India and a trusted end-to-end IT and ICT service provider.

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RailTel share price trend

The company’s shares have recovered 40% so far in April, recouping the entire cumulative decline of 34% over the past three months. However, the stock is still trading at a steep discount to its record high.

The stock came under pressure after reaching a record high of 617.80 apiece in July 2024, and at current levels, it is down 46% from that peak.

In terms of financial performance, standalone net profit fell 4.07% to 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations increased 18.99% year-on-year to 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

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