RailTel shares extend winning run to fourth session, hit two-month high; surge 40% in April

RailTel Corporation of India, a state-owned enterprise, saw its shares extend their winning run to a fourth straight session on Thursday, April 16, gaining another 5% to reach a two-month high of ₹353 apiece. The stock had rallied 18% in the previous session, taking the four-day cumulative gain to 25.31%, based on today’s high.
The recent rally has been driven by improved sentiment across railway stocks and significant order wins. On Monday, the company obtained two Letters of Acceptance (LoA) from RVNL for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of integrated tunnel communication systems, with a total order value of ₹564.54 crore.
It has also secured a work order worth ₹43.96 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to provide security-related ancillary services during recruitment examinations.
Both projects are expected to be completed by April 12, 2028. However, in another update, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has withdrawn a work order valued at ₹17.12 crore due to unavoidable administrative reasons.
These orders follow an earlier work order worth ₹42.63 crore, inclusive of tax, awarded by National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) for the New Core Link project under the National Knowledge Network (NKN), which was secured on March 16.
This telecommunications-related contract has been awarded by a domestic organisation and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 months, with a target completion date of March 31, 2027.
RailTel Corporation of India provides broadband telecom and multimedia network services across the country. The company is among the largest telecom infrastructure providers in India and a trusted end-to-end IT and ICT service provider.
The company’s shares have recovered 40% so far in April, recouping the entire cumulative decline of 34% over the past three months. However, the stock is still trading at a steep discount to its record high.
The stock came under pressure after reaching a record high of ₹617.80 apiece in July 2024, and at current levels, it is down 46% from that peak.
In terms of financial performance, standalone net profit fell 4.07% to ₹62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to ₹65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations increased 18.99% year-on-year to ₹913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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