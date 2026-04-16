RailTel shares extend winning run to fourth session, hit two-month high; surge 40% in April

RailTel Corporation of India, a state-owned enterprise, saw its shares extend their winning run to a fourth straight session on Thursday, April 16, gaining another 5% to reach a two-month high of ₹353 apiece. The stock had rallied 18% in the previous session, taking the four-day cumulative gain to 25.31%, based on today’s high.
The recent rally has been driven by improved sentiment across railway stocks and significant order wins. On Monday, the company obtained two Letters of Acceptance (LoA) from RVNL for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of integrated tunnel communication systems, with a total order value of ₹564.54 crore.
It has also secured a work order worth ₹43.96 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to provide security-related ancillary services during recruitment examinations.
Both projects are expected to be completed by April 12, 2028. However, in another update, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has withdrawn a work order valued at ₹17.12 crore due to unavoidable administrative reasons.
These orders follow an earlier work order worth ₹42.63 crore, inclusive of tax, awarded by National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) for the New Core Link project under the National Knowledge Network (NKN), which was secured on March 16.
This telecommunications-related contract has been awarded by a domestic organisation and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 months, with a target completion date of March 31, 2027.
RailTel Corporation of India provides broadband telecom and multimedia network services across the country. The company is among the largest telecom infrastructure providers in India and a trusted end-to-end IT and ICT service provider.
The company’s shares have recovered 40% so far in April, recouping the entire cumulative decline of 34% over the past three months. However, the stock is still trading at a steep discount to its record high.
The stock came under pressure after reaching a record high of ₹617.80 apiece in July 2024, and at current levels, it is down 46% from that peak.
In terms of financial performance, standalone net profit fell 4.07% to ₹62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to ₹65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations increased 18.99% year-on-year to ₹913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.
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