RailTel to raise 819 cr via initial share sale

RailTel to raise ₹819 cr via initial share sale1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 06:23 AM IST
The price band for the issue, which opens for subscription next week, has been fixed at ₹93-94 per share
State-run RailTel Corp. of India Ltd will raise nearly ₹819 crore via initial public offering in which the government will sell 87.15 million shares, or a 27.16% stake. The three-day subscription for offer will open on Tuesday.
The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹93-94 per share. At the upper price band, the firm will raise as much as ₹819.24 crore. According to the draft red herring prospectus, 43.32 million shares, or 50% of the shares on offer, will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 12.99 million for high networth individuals, 30.32 million for retail investors, and 500,000 for eligible employees.
Markets likely to be ranged; Sun Pharma, ITC shares in focus3 min read . 08:25 AM IST
RBI currency strategy is drawing hot money, complicating policy1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Oil extends drop below $58 after IEA cuts 2021 demand forecast1 min read . 07:50 AM IST
Grofers weighs indirect US listing3 min read . 07:33 AM IST
ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.
The information and communications technology infrastructure provider will not get any proceeds from the offer, as the government only seeks to divest its stake, presently at 100%.
For FY20, RailTail reported revenue of ₹1128.05 crore, up 12.43% from ₹1,003.27 crore a year-ago, while net profit was at ₹141.07 crore, up 4.21% from ₹135.36 crore a year ago.
RailTel will be the fifth railways company to go public. Others include IRCON International Ltd, RITES Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.