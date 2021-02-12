RailTel to raise 819 cr via initial share sale

The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹93-94 per share. At the upper price band, the firm will raise as much as ₹819.24 crore. According to the draft red herring prospectus, 43.32 million shares, or 50% of the shares on offer, will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 12.99 million for high networth individuals, 30.32 million for retail investors, and 500,000 for eligible employees.

