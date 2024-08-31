Navratna companies: On Thursday, the Government of India (GoI) granted Navratna status to four state-owned companies. The four public sector undertaking (PSU) companies upgraded to the Navratna status are Railtel Corporation of India Limited, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited, and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN). The Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance declared the Navratna status grant to these four PSUs from its official X channel account (initially known as Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of these four new entrants into the list of Navratna companies in India, three are listed in the Indian stock market. Those three listed companies are Railtel, SJVN, and NHPC. So, these three stocks will be focused on Monday, when the Indian stock market resumes trade activity after the weekend holiday.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply After adding these four state-owned companies to the list of Navratna companies, the total number of such companies has surged from 21 to 25. This Navratna status will help these new entrants undertake more significant PPP (Public Private Partnership) projects and exemption from the GoI nod in some instances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navratna status to Railtel Corporation of India Railtel Corporation informed about the Navratna status grant by the Government of India, saying, "We are pleased to inform you that Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance, Government of India vide its letter no PD-1-26/0002/2024-DPE dated August 30, 2024, has granted “Navratna Status" to RailTel Corporation of India Ltd."

NHPC is now a Navratna company NHPC also reported the development in an exchange filing, saying, "It is to inform that the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India vide O.M. dated 30.08.2024 has conveyed that the Competent Authority has approved the proposal for grant of Navratna Status to NHPC Limited."

Navratna status to SJVN After becoming the 25th Navratna company in India, SJVN informed the Indian exchanges, "We e inform you that the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, vide its letter no PD-I26/0004/2024-DPE dated August 30, 2024, has granted “Navratna Status" to SJVN Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Total PSU companies in India As mentioned above, after the addition of Railtel, SJVN, NHPC and SEC to the list of Navratna companies, the total number of such state-owned companies has surged to 25. Here we list out other 21 Naavratna companies:

1] Bharat Electronics Limited;

2] Container Corporation of India Limited; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Engineers India Limited;

4] Hindustan Aeronautics Limited;

5] Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6 National Aluminium Company Limited;

7] National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited;

8 Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9] NMDC Limited;

10] Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited;

11] Shipping Corporation of India Limited; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

12] Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL;

13] ONGC Videsh Ltd;

14] Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

15] IRCON International;

16] RITES;

17] National Fertilizers Limited or NFL; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

18] Central Warehousing Corporation;

19] Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited;

20] Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Limited; and {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

21] Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.