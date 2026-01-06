Railway PSU IRFC to consider Q3 results on this date. Check details here

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Tuesday, January 6, said its board of directors will meet on Monday, January 19, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the December quarter (Q3FY26) and for the quarter and nine-month period ending December 31, 2025.

"The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 19th January 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company and other financial statements, namely the Cash Flow Statement, for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025," the company said in its regulatory filing.

The state-run railway financier also informed that the trading window, which has remained closed since January 1, 2026, shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the date of the respective Board Meeting for the consideration and approval of financial results.

IRFC Q2 2025 performance For the September quarter, the company reported a 10% rise in standalone net profit at ₹1,777 crore. In the same period last year, the company had reported a net profit of ₹1,613 crore.

However, total revenue from operations declined to ₹6,372 crore in the July-September period as against ₹6,899 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. Its net interest margin stood at 1.55%, compared to 1.53% in the previous quarter.

IRFC plays a strategic role in supporting the Indian Railways Infrastructure Development Plan. It has emerged as the primary market borrowing arm of Indian Railways, meeting their entire extra-budgetary resource requirements for capital expenditure funding, whether for rolling stock or railway infrastructure projects.

In addition to funding Indian Railways, the company has a mandate to finance projects with backward and forward linkages to railways.

IRFC share price history The company’s share price has remained under pressure since hitting a new record high of ₹229 apiece and has lost 44.5% of its value from that peak, falling to the current level of ₹127. It finished 2025 with a drop of 16.4%, marking its first yearly decline since listing in 2021.

Though the stock’s short-term trend appears weak, its long-term performance remains intact, trading 288% higher over the last three years and 400% higher over the last five years.