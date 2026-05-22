Railway PSU stock RVNL bags order from NMDC, West Central Railways worth over ₹1000 crore; shares rise

Railway PSU stock Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has secured two major project wins worth over ₹1,000 crore, strengthening its order pipeline across railway infrastructure, electrification and mining-linked connectivity projects.

In separate stock exchange filings on May 22, 2026, the state-run railway infrastructure company announced that it had received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from NMDC for a large railway siding and civil infrastructure project, while also emerging as the lowest bidder (L1) for an electrification upgradation contract from West Central Railway.

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NMDC Order Details The larger of the two projects is the ₹758.07 crore contract awarded by NMDC for the “Development of Railway Siding near Padapur Village along with Bridges, PWD road diversion, associated Civil Works etc. including Preparation of Feasibility Study Report (FSR), Detailed Project Report (DPR), Detailed Engineering, Execution and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services for Capacity Expansion of Bacheli.”

According to the filing, the contract includes railway siding development, bridge construction, diversion of public works department roads, feasibility and detailed project reports, engineering work, execution and project management consultancy services related to NMDC’s Bacheli capacity expansion initiative.

The company stated that the project has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be completed within 36 months. The total contract value stands at ₹758.07 crore, including GST at 18%.

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RVNL also clarified that neither the promoter group nor related parties have any interest in the awarding entity and that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

RVNL emerges L1 bidder for railway electrification project In a separate filing, RVNL announced that it had emerged as the lowest bidder for a railway electrification upgradation project from West Central Railway.

The project involves the “Design/Modification, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 132kV / 55 kV Scott connected Traction Sub Station and switching posts with AT between feeding Itarsi (Excl.) - Shridham (Incl.) section (without SCADA) of Jabalpur Division, W C Railway in connection with Up-gradation of Electric Traction System from 1x25kV to 2x25 kV Traction System of WCR to meet 3000 MT loading target.”

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The filing noted that the project forms part of the broader railway electrification and freight capacity enhancement initiative being undertaken by West Central Railway to support higher freight loading targets.

According to the details disclosed in Annexure-A of the filing, the project has been awarded by a domestic entity under general contract conditions and carries an execution timeline of 18 months.

The total cost of the work has been estimated at ₹244.32 crore, including applicable taxes.

Together, the two projects add over ₹1,002 crore to RVNL’s order pipeline, further improving visibility for future revenue growth and execution.

RVNL Results and Stock Performance The railway stock added 1.25% to its day's high of ₹273.95 on BSE on Friday, 22 May.

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However, it has been in the red in recent times. It fell 11.6% in last 1 month, 13% in 3 months, and 33% in 1 year. However, in the past 5 years, it has surged over 800%, giving multibagger returns.

It had hit its 52-week high of ₹442.75 in June 2025 and 52-week low of ₹248.25 in March 2026.

In another filing, the PSU company informed that it has scheduled an investor conference call for Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 2:30 PM IST to review the financial results and operational performance for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.