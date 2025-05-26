Can this railway stock manage the risks while chasing long-term growth?
Equitymaster 6 min read 26 May 2025, 04:15 PM IST
SummaryRVNL faces execution risks, rising competition, and policy hurdles and is also chasing growth. Here is a comprehensive guide on the railway stock
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian railway makeover is no longer a dream; it’s a full-blown mission. And right at the heart of this infrastructure push is Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), the government arm for the mega rail projects.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story