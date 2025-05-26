Can this railway stock manage the risks while chasing long-term growth?

Over the last five years, the company has demonstrated a strong and consistent growth trajectory. Turnover has grown steadily, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Net profit has also expanded impressively to ₹14,630 million (m) in FY24, nearly doubling in five years. It is supported by stable operating margins and a controlled cost structure. The operating profit margin has remained steady at 6%, indicating consistency in operational efficiency despite scaling up.