Multibagger railway stock Jupiter Wagons shares fell 7.5% on Friday, November 27, as investors booked profits after a sharp two-session rally triggered by the company's joint venture (JV) with South Korea's Woojin Industrial Systems. The railway stock had surged 29% over the previous two trading sessions after announcing the partnership to manufacture metro coaches and propulsion systems in India.

The stock opened at ₹231.15 on the BSE before slipping to an intraday low of ₹220.80. The correction followed an eight-session losing streak during which Jupiter Wagons shares had shed 14%, before the recent recovery.

Despite gaining 28% over the past month, the railway stock remains under pressure across longer periods. It has declined 8% in three months, 24% in six months and 22% over the past year. However, it has delivered multibagger returns of 583% over five years.

It is 38% away from its 52-week high of ₹358.20, hit in December last year. Meanwhile, it touched it s 52-week low of ₹169.50 in October 2026

Jupiter Wagons-Woojin JV: What does the deal involve? Jupiter Wagons has entered into a joint venture agreement with South Korea-based Woojin Industrial Systems, under which it will hold an 80% stake while Woojin will own the remaining 20%.

The companies have also signed a framework agreement to jointly pursue rolling stock opportunities in India through a consortium and the JV company. Jupiter Wagons will lead the consortium, fund the JV's establishment and operations, and manage local execution. This includes investment in land, plant, machinery and working capital.

Woojin will contribute its technical expertise, reference credentials, core components and technology transfer.

As stated in the exchange filing, “The Company (Jupiter Wagons) will act as the Lead Partner in the Consortium, fund the establishment and operations of the JV (land, plant, machinery, working capital), and manage local execution. Woojin will provide reference credentials, technical support, core components, and technology transfer.”

The partnership will manufacture complete metro coaches in India and locally produce several critical railway components. These include propulsion systems, Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS), automatic door systems, bogies and aluminium car body shells.

The collaboration could also help Jupiter Wagons expand beyond metro coaches into propulsion systems and other railway technologies. Woojin will provide know-how and technology transfer for the local design, manufacturing and maintenance of propulsion systems, electric multiple units (EMUs), TCMS and related products. These technologies could find applications in metro coaches, Vande Bharat trains and other railway projects.

Should you buy? According to Mayank Jain, Market Analyst, PhonePe Invest, Shares of Jupiter Wagons Limited experienced volatile price action on the daily chart, pausing after a sharp rebound off multi-year lows.

Following a protracted downtrend from its mid-2024 peak above ₹740.00 that bottomed out near the ₹170.00 mark earlier this month, the stock rallied aggressively on the back of order inflows and its newly announced 80:20 joint venture with South Korea’s Woojin Industrial Systems to manufacture metro coaches and propulsion systems in India.

"From a technical perspective on the daily timeframe, price action pulled back to settle near ₹225.44. Looking at the Simple Moving Averages—specifically the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day SMAs—the stock remains positioned firmly above both its short-term 20-day SMA at ₹202.96 and its medium-term 50-day SMA at ₹208.19. Holding above this converging short- and medium-term moving average base indicates a constructive shift in immediate momentum, though the downward-sloping long-term 200-day SMA sits higher overhead at ₹253.56," said the expert

He added that looking at key structural price boundaries, immediate overhead resistance is positioned between ₹232.00 and ₹243.00, aligning with recent swing highs, followed by the primary dynamic supply barrier at the 200-day SMA near ₹253.56. A decisive daily close above the ₹254.00 threshold would increase the probability of a broader trend reversal toward the ₹280.00 to ₹300.00 consolidation territory. On the downside, immediate dynamic support is anchored at the converging 20-day and 50-day moving average band between ₹202.96 and ₹208.19, followed by a secondary horizontal cushion near ₹190.00 and the primary structural floor at the multi-year trough near ₹170.00.