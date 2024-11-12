Railway stocks could be set for a strong finish to 2024
Summary
- Following a sharp October sell-off, technical indicators like the Definedge Railways Index's double bottom pattern suggest a bullish reversal, while seasonality trends show gains historically in November and December.
After a turbulent October marked by widespread selling across stock markets, some sectors are beginning to show signs of recovery, with the railway sector standing out. Despite a steep downturn in many railway stocks—some dropping over 20% from recent highs—the sector appears poised for a technical reversal, particularly in the short-term trend.