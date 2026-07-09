Railway stocks can offer investors opportunities due to India's expanding rail infrastructure and modernisation drive.
Companies delivering strong revenue and profit growth often have rising order books, improving execution, and greater market confidence.
Monitoring these stocks helps identify businesses benefiting from government initiatives such as dedicated freight corridors, station redevelopment, electrification, signalling upgrades, and metro rail expansion.
Here are the three fastest-growing railway stocks in India. In determining the same, we have taken into consideration their 5-year track record of sales and net profits.
However, this is not a stock recommendation.
#1 Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. is a government enterprise under the railways ministry and is India's only authorized provider of online railway ticket booking services.
Established in 1999, the company has diversified into catering, tourism, packaged drinking water, and executive lounge services, making it one of the most unique businesses in the Indian railway ecosystem. The company has delivered a five-year compounded sales growth of 46%, while net profit grew 54%.