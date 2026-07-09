Railway stocks can offer investors opportunities due to India's expanding rail infrastructure and modernisation drive.
Railway stocks can offer investors opportunities due to India's expanding rail infrastructure and modernisation drive.
Companies delivering strong revenue and profit growth often have rising order books, improving execution, and greater market confidence.
Companies delivering strong revenue and profit growth often have rising order books, improving execution, and greater market confidence.
Monitoring these stocks helps identify businesses benefiting from government initiatives such as dedicated freight corridors, station redevelopment, electrification, signalling upgrades, and metro rail expansion.
Here are the three fastest-growing railway stocks in India. In determining the same, we have taken into consideration their 5-year track record of sales and net profits.
However, this is not a stock recommendation.
#1 Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. is a government enterprise under the railways ministry and is India's only authorized provider of online railway ticket booking services.
Established in 1999, the company has diversified into catering, tourism, packaged drinking water, and executive lounge services, making it one of the most unique businesses in the Indian railway ecosystem. The company has delivered a five-year compounded sales growth of 46%, while net profit grew 54%.
The company reported Q4FY26 revenues of ₹1,459 crore, against ₹1,268 crore a year earlier. The net profit came in at ₹326 crore down from ₹358 crore.
It is moving fast to grow beyond ticketing in future. The first step in this direction is its payment aggregator business.
The company’s other large plan is a single unified travel portal. The company has decided to offer travel-related products to its existing customers and to other customers through this portal.
IRCTC wants to enhance its UI/UX using AI/ML and agentic AI, making it more accessible to travellers.
According to management, IRCTC is planning to build four additional Rail Neer plants, expanding the existing two Rail Neer plants, and entering the hotel business.
#2 Titagarh Rail Systems
Titagarh Rail Systems is one of India's leading private railway equipment manufacturers, with a strong presence across freight wagons, metro coaches, passenger trains, propulsion systems, railway components, and shipbuilding.
It has reported a five-year compounded sales growth of 16%, while net profit during the period was 65%.
Titagarh Rail Systems reported revenues of ₹875 crore in Q4FY26, down from ₹1,005 crore a year ago. The company reported a net profit of ₹56 crore against losses a year ago.
To enhance its product offering to the private sector, Titagarh has been able to get the wagon leasing licence and has received its first contract for wagon leasing.
The company's order book for the passenger rail segment, on a stand-alone basis (excluding the share of joint ventures), is ₹10,600 crore, and for the goods rail segment, it is ₹3100 crore.
The total order book, including the share of joint ventures and subsidiaries, is around ₹27,540 crore. This provides good revenue visibility to Titagarh going forward.
#3 Jupiter Wagons
Jupiter Wagons is one of India's leading railway engineering companies, manufacturing freight wagons, passenger coach components, railway braking systems, wheelsets, containers, and electric commercial vehicles.
For FY26, Jupiter Wagons Ebitda stood at ₹363 crore, translating into a margin of 12.4%.
The company has reported a five-year compounded sales growth of 24%, while the 5-year compounded average net profit growth was 28%.
The company has entered FY27 with an order book of ₹4675 crore, providing healthy revenue visibility and reaffirming customer confidence its capabilities and execution.
Moving ahead, Jupiter Wagons has signed a long-term supply arrangement with Tatravagonka, one of Europe's leading wagon manufacturers, under which the company will supply wheelsets for their requirements from the upcoming Odisha facility.
The Odisha Greenfield wheelset project continues to progress as planned. Partial production is expected by the end of the current financial year, with full commissioning targeted by the end of FY28. The facility will significantly enhance the company’s manufacturing scale while supporting both domestic and export demand.
Jupiter Wagons' clean-energy business, Jupiter Electric Mobility, also recorded meaningful progress. During FY26, the company successfully developed and deployed modular Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), in both 10-foot and 20-foot container formats, for applications including renewable energy integration, diesel generator replacement, and mobile energy storage.
To strengthen vertical integration and manufacturing efficiency, it has commissioned a cell-to-battery manufacturing line in Indore, enhancing its ability to scale demand.
Conclusion
Railway stocks can offer attractive long-term investment opportunities as India continues to modernize its rail infrastructure, expand freight capacity, develop high-speed and metro networks, and promote indigenous manufacturing under initiatives such as Make in India.
However, investors should consider risks such as dependence on public-sector orders, project execution delays, raw material cost fluctuations, and elevated valuations in some stocks.
Focusing on fundamentally strong companies with consistent execution and reasonable valuations can help investors participate in the sector's long-term growth while managing risks effectively.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com