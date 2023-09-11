Railway stocks IRFC, Ircon, Rail Vikas Nigam hit 52-week high; here's why

Railway stocks IRFC, Ircon, Rail Vikas Nigam hit 52-week high; here's why2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Railway Stocks News: Rail stocks surge as US, EU, and India agree on the Mideast-India Rail and Shipping Corridor at the G-20 summit.
Railway Stocks News: Three railway stocks were in focus on Monday's trading session following the historic US, European Union (EU) agreed on the Mideast-India Rail and Shipping Corridor at the G-20. The US inked an agreement with India, Middle Eastern nations, and the EU with the goal of linking them through a system of railways and marine lines. Ircon International share price surged 19.3% to touch a 52-week high of ₹159.25 apiece, Rail Vikas Nigam share price jumped 17.6% to hit a 52-week high of ₹191.40 apiece, and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC)share price rose 10% to touch a 52-week high of ₹84.76 apiece on BSE.
