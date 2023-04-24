Railway stocks IRFC, RVNL, Ircon rally up to 11%, here's why2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 02:54 PM IST
- On Sunday, it was reported that Indian Railways would begin the production of 120 advanced Vande Bharat Express. This may be one of the probable reason for today's sharp rise in some of the railway counters.
A majority of railway stocks such as Ircon International Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) rose sharply in on Monday. A majority of these scrips saw an upward movement on Monday, rising up to 10 per cent.
