A majority of railway stocks such as Ircon International Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) rose sharply in on Monday. A majority of these scrips saw an upward movement on Monday, rising up to 10 per cent.

The shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) was trading at nearly 11 per cent high at 2:36 pm at ₹86.56. The scrip hit a record high of ₹87.50 on Monday.

While, that of Ircon International jumped 10.28 per cent to hit a day high of ₹69.65, was currently trading 6.57 per cent higher at ₹67.30. The shares of IRFC was trading 4.46 per cent higher at ₹29.30.

On Sunday, it was reported that Indian Railways would begin the production of 120 advanced Vande Bharat Express trains by August 2023. This may be one of the probable reason for today's sharp rise in some of the railway counters.

"At least 120 advanced Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured at Marathwada Railway coach factory in Latur, and efforts are on to begin production by August," news agency PTI reported quoting Union minister Raosaheb Danve. The tendering process for coach manufacturing is in the final stages and the contract would be finalised soon, the report also mentioned.

Speaking to reporters, Danve said the Centre has sanctioned ₹600 crore to set up the coach factory in Latur and efforts are on to begin operations at the facility at the earliest. The contract process is underway with a consortium of Russia and Indian Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), he said, adding that the actual coach production is expected to start by August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans to launch 400 new Vande Bharat trains in the country, and of these, 120 will be manufactured in Latur. If required, another 80 trains will also be made in this factory, the minister said.