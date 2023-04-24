Railway stocks IRFC, RVNL, Ircon rally up to 11%, here's why

Speaking to reporters, Danve said the Centre has sanctioned ₹600 crore to set up the coach factory in Latur and efforts are on to begin operations at the facility at the earliest. The contract process is underway with a consortium of Russia and Indian Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), he said, adding that the actual coach production is expected to start by August.

