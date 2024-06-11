Railway stocks IRFC, RVNL and 3 others gain up to 8.5% on policy continuity optimism
Railway PSU stocks extend winning streak with gains of up to 8.5%. Investors upbeat on policy continuity and railway modernisation efforts under BJP's third consecutive term.
Railway PSU stocks, which have gained status as high-wealth creators in a very short period of time, have once again embarked on a winning streak in recent sessions post the sharp correction witnessed on June 04, and the rally extends into today's trading activities with gains of up to 8.5% driven by multiple positive developments.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started