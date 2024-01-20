Rail stocks RVNL, IRFC, IRCON jump up to 15% to new highs; soar up to 75% just in Jan ahead of Budget
Shares of railway-related companies continued their upward trend, jumping up to 15 percent to their respective new highs on Saturday amid expectation of higher allocation for Indian Railways in the upcoming Budget 2024. Just in the current month, the railway stocks have surged up to 75 percent.
