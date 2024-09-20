Markets
These small caps are fast-tracking railway safety. Are they worth investing in?
Equitymaster 5 min read 20 Sep 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Summary
- All these companies provide goods and services for Kavach, India's automatic train protection system for preventing collisions.
Last week the railway sector witnessed an untoward incident – a cylinder was placed on the tracks in Kanpur. Thankfully the emergency brakes were hit hard, causing the train to come to a screeching halt and averting a major accident. According to reports, the police also found a bottle of petrol, matchboxes and a bag with a gunpowder-like substance at the site.
