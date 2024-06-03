Railway stocks soar on exit poll; IRFC, RVNL among top gainers
Other railway stocks that saw gains included IRCON International (6.26 per cent), RITES (3.52 per cent), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC, up 3 per cent), and Texmaco Rail & Engineering (5.28 per cent).
Indian railway stocks surged by over 13 per cent on Monday after exit polls forecasted a decisive victory for the incumbent government. Leading the gains were Titagarh Rail Systems, reaching a 52-week high, along with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) at 11 per cent, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) at 12.5 per cent, and Jupiter Wagons.
