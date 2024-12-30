Markets
India’s railway and road expansion boom: 3 stocks to watch
Ekta Sonecha Desai 9 min read 30 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- India is betting big on rail and road expansion. Will these three companies win the race?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s rail and road expansion isn’t just paving highways—it’s building economic expressways.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less