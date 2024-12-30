India’s railway and road expansion boom: 3 stocks to watch

In August, the Union Cabinet approved eight ambitious railway projects to enhance connectivity in eastern states with an investment of ₹246.6 billion. In November, the Cabinet approved three major multitracking projects across Indian Railways, totalling an investment of ₹79.3 billion. On the roads front, India’s Vision 2047 policy (becoming a developed nation by 2047) aims to stretch the national highways network to over 200,000 km by 2037, with high-speed, access-controlled highways at its core. These roads will not only cut travel time but also drastically reduce road accidents, aligning India with global standards of logistics efficiency.