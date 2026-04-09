Rain Industries share price jumps 6% as Dolly Khanna's name appears in company's Q4FY26 shareholding pattern

Small-cap stock Rain Industries witnessed a 6% jump in its shares on Thursday, April 9, despite a weak sentiment in the Indian stock market after ace investor Dolly Khanna emerged as a key shareholder in the latest data released by the company.
Shares of Rain Industries jumped 5.93% to ₹124.95 on the BSE today, even as the benchmark index Sensex was down 800 points amid uncertainty over the US-Iran ceasefire. The small-cap stock has declined 14% in the last three months, suggesting value buying by the investor.
According to the shareholding pattern for the March quarter, Dolly Khanna is named as a key shareholder. Khanna purchased 35,35,895 shares or a 1.05% stake in the company during the January-March period.
This marks a fresh entry by the market investor in the small-cap company, as her name was not on the shareholders' list during the quarter ended December 2025. Companies are only obligated to report the names of those investors who own at least 1% stake in the company. Therefore, either she held a stake below 1%, or this is a new purchase for the investor.
Earlier this month, her name also appeared in Sharda Cropchem's shareholders, marking another fresh entry for the ace investor in the stock. As of the March quarter end, Khanna held 982,178 shares or a 1.09% stake in the company.
Meanwhile, data from Trendlyne shows that Khanna has once again increased her shareholding in Chennai Petroleum Corporation. Her name did not appear among the key shareholders for three straight quarters of FY26, only to resurface again in Q4.
As of the end of March, Chennai Petroleum Corporation was part of Dolly Khanna's portfolio, with 1,931,724 shares or a 1.30% stake held by the investor.
On the flip side, Dolly Khanna's shareholding in GHCL has declined to below 1% for the first time in the March quarter. She held 987,735 shares or a 1.07% stake in the company as of December 2025. However, her name is now missing in the latest shareholding pattern shared by the company.
|Company Name
|Stake in March quarter (%)
|Stake in December quarter (%)
|Rain Industries
|1.05
|-
|Sharda Cropchem
|1.09
|-
|Chennia Petroleum
|1.30
|-
|GHCL
|-
|1.07
Dolly Khanna publicly holds 11 stocks with a net worth of over ₹458 crore, according to Trendlyne data.
Investors often track portfolio rejigs by marquee investors, as these moves provide valuable insights into their investment strategy and sectoral preferences. Such changes can signal emerging opportunities or caution around certain stocks, helping other investors identify companies that may benefit from increased institutional interest or, conversely, face potential headwinds.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.