Rain Industries share price jumps 6% as Dolly Khanna's name appears in company's Q4FY26 shareholding pattern

Small-cap stock Rain Industries witnessed a 6% jump in its shares on Thursday, April 9, despite a weak sentiment in the Indian stock market after ace investor Dolly Khanna emerged as a key shareholder in the latest data released by the company.

Shares of Rain Industries jumped 5.93% to ₹124.95 on the BSE today, even as the benchmark index Sensex was down 800 points amid uncertainty over the US-Iran ceasefire. The small-cap stock has declined 14% in the last three months, suggesting value buying by the investor.

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Dolly Khanna Portfolio According to the shareholding pattern for the March quarter, Dolly Khanna is named as a key shareholder. Khanna purchased 35,35,895 shares or a 1.05% stake in the company during the January-March period.

This marks a fresh entry by the market investor in the small-cap company, as her name was not on the shareholders' list during the quarter ended December 2025. Companies are only obligated to report the names of those investors who own at least 1% stake in the company. Therefore, either she held a stake below 1%, or this is a new purchase for the investor.

Earlier this month, her name also appeared in Sharda Cropchem's shareholders, marking another fresh entry for the ace investor in the stock. As of the March quarter end, Khanna held 982,178 shares or a 1.09% stake in the company.

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Meanwhile, data from Trendlyne shows that Khanna has once again increased her shareholding in Chennai Petroleum Corporation. Her name did not appear among the key shareholders for three straight quarters of FY26, only to resurface again in Q4.

As of the end of March, Chennai Petroleum Corporation was part of Dolly Khanna's portfolio, with 1,931,724 shares or a 1.30% stake held by the investor.

On the flip side, Dolly Khanna's shareholding in GHCL has declined to below 1% for the first time in the March quarter. She held 987,735 shares or a 1.07% stake in the company as of December 2025. However, her name is now missing in the latest shareholding pattern shared by the company.

Company Name Stake in March quarter (%) Stake in December quarter (%) Rain Industries 1.05 - Sharda Cropchem 1.09 - Chennia Petroleum 1.30 - GHCL - 1.07

Dolly Khanna publicly holds 11 stocks with a net worth of over ₹458 crore, according to Trendlyne data.

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Investors often track portfolio rejigs by marquee investors, as these moves provide valuable insights into their investment strategy and sectoral preferences. Such changes can signal emerging opportunities or caution around certain stocks, helping other investors identify companies that may benefit from increased institutional interest or, conversely, face potential headwinds.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.