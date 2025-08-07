Rain Industries share price surges 10% after posting strong Q1 results 2025. Do you own?

Rain Industries share price surged as much as 10 per cent to ₹168 per share on National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday's trading session after the company posted strong financial results for the period ending on June 30, 2025.

Advertisement

Rain Industries stock has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The shares have gained nearly 14 per cent in a month, however, has fallen 4 per cent in terms of year-to-date (YTD).

Rain Industries Q1 results 2025 Rain Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹83 crore for the June quarter, a significant improvement from the net loss of ₹44.8 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose by 7.5 per cent to ₹4,401.3 crore, up from ₹4,094.1 crore.

During the first half of 2025, the company invested $28 million in targeted capital expenditures, including critical maintenance. It ended the quarter with a solid liquidity position of $339 million and no term debt maturing before October 2028.

Advertisement

Alongside the financial results, the board of directors announced an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share, representing 50% of the ₹2 face value, for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. The dividend is scheduled to be distributed to shareholders on August 29, 2025.

Rain Industries Limited functions across three key business segments: Carbon, Advanced Materials, and Cement. In its Carbon segment, the company transforms by-products from oil refining and steel manufacturing into high-value carbon-based materials.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.