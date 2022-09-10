Rain Industries shares: Why this chemical stock is falling — explained3 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 12:48 PM IST
- Rain Industries shares have given flag pattern breakdown on closing basis, say stock market experts
Listen to this article
Rain Industries shares on Friday witnessed heavy sell-off losing over 7.80 per cent on NSE in single session, worst intraday loss since 20th June 2022. Rain Industries share price had a gap down opening on Friday and the chemical stock went on to hit its intraday low of ₹184.15 apiece, losing over 8 per cent in single session. The chemical stock failed to recover from its intraday loss as it settled close to its intraday low and finished at ₹185.45 apiece levels.