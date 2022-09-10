Rain Industries shares: Why this chemical stock is falling — explained

Rain Industries share price outlook

Expecting further downside trend in the chemical stock, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Rain Industries shares have given flag pattern breakdown on Friday. The immediate support for the chemical stock is placed at ₹178 and those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to maintain strict stop loss at ₹178 and exit if there is any bounce back in the stock after such a sharp sell-off witness on Friday. Once this ₹178 support is broken, the scrip may go down to ₹140 levels. On upside, immediate resistance for the stock is placed at ₹210 apiece levels."