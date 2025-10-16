Shares of Rainbow Children’s Medicare (RCML) have declined by approximately 9% over the past month and 8% over the past year, as slower patient growth and seasonal factors have weighed on performance.

The weakness comes at a time when overall sentiment toward healthcare stocks has cooled, with investors shifting focus away from defensive sectors.

Even so, Rainbow’s longer-term story remains strong. Since its 2022 listing, the stock has remained nearly 190% higher, backed by solid fundamentals, including steady margins, a debt-free balance sheet, and a capital-efficient hospital model that supports rapid expansion.

The company also continues to grow its presence across major cities while keeping profitability among the best in its sector.

As demand picks up and new hospitals begin to contribute, the stock could regain momentum. The question now is: Has the market turned too cautious on Rainbow’s long-term growth, or could this dip be the start of its next rally?

View Full Image Source: BSE

Unique business model provides scalability

Rainbow Children’s Medicare is India’s largest pediatric hospital chain, offering a wide range of services such as newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multispeciality services, pediatric quaternary care, obstetrics, and gynaecology

At the core of this model are large hub hospitals of 150-250 beds, which are connected to smaller spoke hospitals of 50-100 beds.

The hub hospitals serve as centres of excellence for advanced paediatric and neonatal care, while the spoke hospitals handle routine paediatric and maternity cases and channel complex procedures back to the hubs, creating a self-sustaining network.

The model supports a faster break-even, usually within 12-18 months, compared to two to three years for conventional multispeciality hospitals, thanks to its lower capital intensity and focused service offerings.

As a result, Rainbow’s capex per bed of ₹5-6 million is among the lowest in the industry, underscoring its asset-light model and capital discipline. This structural efficiency has also translated into high operating margins of around 33%.

The model’s success is most visible in Hyderabad, Rainbow’s largest and most mature cluster. The company currently operates eight hospitals with approximately 940 beds, demonstrating how cluster-based expansion can achieve both profitability and growth.

Expanding capacities to drive the next leg of growth

Rainbow Children’s Medicare (RCML) currently operates 20 hospitals and five outpatient clinics across six major Indian cities: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Delhi.

Of the six cities, Hyderabad serves as the largest and most established hub, contributing a significant share of revenue (over 50%) and housing over 1,000 beds.

Having consolidated its leadership in this region, the company is now diversifying its hospital network to reduce regional dependence and tap into new growth markets.

It aims to achieve a 1.5x increase in bed capacity over the next three years through a combination of greenfield projects and acquisitions.

A key part of this strategy is its entry into the National Capital Region (NCR), where RCML plans to establish a two-hospital network in Gurugram—one with a 300-bed hub hospital and another 100-bed spoke unit.

Both are currently in the design phase, and while commissioning was earlier expected by FY27, regulatory and construction timelines now point to a late FY28 launch.

Beyond NCR, the company is also expanding in Rajahmundry (100 beds, FY25), Coimbatore (130 beds, FY27E), Guwahati (100 beds plus a 50-bed expansion). Additional spoke hospitals are being set up in Bengaluru (Hennur and Electronic City, FY25E).

As these projects ramp up, Rainbow’s dependence on Telangana is expected to decrease materially, paving the way for a more balanced regional mix and a stronger national presence.

Favourable industry tailwinds support long-term growth

India’s healthcare sector is entering a period of rapid expansion, creating strong tailwinds for specialized providers such as Rainbow Children’s Medicare.

The country’s healthcare delivery market is expected to grow from ₹6.3 trillion in FY24 to ₹9.4-9.8 trillion by FY28, driven by rising health awareness, expanding access, and increasing private participation.

Within this broader growth story, demand for specialized care, particularly in paediatric and maternal health, is expected to accelerate.

Improved health literacy and a growing preference for expert-led treatment are also expected to prompt families to choose focused care providers over general hospitals. This trend aligns well with Rainbow’s niche positioning in paediatrics and perinatal services.

The ongoing premiumization of healthcare is another structural shift. Rapid urbanization and rising household incomes are fueling demand for personalized, high-quality care, especially in metros.

Globally, the maternity and paediatric care segment is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 11% between 2024 and 2033, offering further validation for Rainbow’s focus area.

In India, health insurance penetration is also rising steadily, aided by growing corporate coverage, higher premiums, and wider adoption of government-backed schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, which are improving access to private hospitals.

Geographic concentration and competition remain key challenges

RCML continues to face geographic concentration risk, with Hyderabad contributing a major share of its revenue and profits.

While this dependence has eased over the past five to six years, it remains a structural challenge. The company expects the concentration to gradually decline as new hospitals in other regions ramp up, particularly in Bengaluru, Chennai, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Competition also remains intense across key metros, where Rainbow is still a new entrant compared to established hospital chains. Building brand visibility and patient trust in these markets will take time, although the company’s planned capacity additions are expected to strengthen its regional presence over the medium term.

Like most healthcare operators, Rainbow also faces the industry-wide challenge of doctor retention, given the growing demand for specialized talent. However, the company’s attrition among key consultants has remained low since inception, supported by its professional culture and clinical focus.

Another structural factor is seasonality in revenue, as Rainbow caters exclusively to paediatric and maternity care, unlike multi-speciality hospitals with broader case mixes. Even so, within paediatrics, the company offers super-speciality services such as cardiology, nephrology, gastroenterology, and oncology, partially offsetting concentration risks.

In addition, the sector remains vulnerable to regulatory changes, including potential government interventions in pricing and service charges, which could impact profitability.

Despite these headwinds, Rainbow’s focused expansion strategy, stable doctor base, and growing diversification across regions position it well to manage these operational and market challenges.

Healthy margins and a debt-free balance sheet underpin financial strength

RCML has posted steady financial growth over the past five years, supported by continued capacity expansion, efficient cost management, and healthy operating performance.

Revenue has grown at a five-year CAGR of 16.8%, led by a ramp-up in newly commissioned facilities and higher average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB). Net profit, meanwhile, has expanded at a faster CAGR of 38%, reflecting operating leverage and improved cost absorption as scale increased post-pandemic.

View Full Image Source: Company data

On the margin front, Rainbow’s five-year average operating profit margin (OPM) stands at 33%, significantly higher than peers such as Cloudnine (13%) and regional players like Surya and Chaitanya.

Its average net profit margin (NPM) of 16% also underscores strong cost control and operational discipline despite an ongoing phase of expansion.

That said, return ratios have moderated after a sharp post-listing surge, reflecting the impact of continued investments in new hospitals and market entries.

Return on equity (RoE) rose from 8.9% in FY21 to a peak of 23% in FY22, before easing to 16.7% in FY25 as new capacities came onstream. Similarly, return on capital employed (RoCE) improved from 21% in FY21 to 38.6% in FY22, but normalized to 27.7% in FY25 as the company pursued its growth pipeline.

View Full Image Source: Company data

Despite the moderation, both RoE and RoCE remain healthy relative to peers in the hospital segment, indicating efficient capital deployment and steady returns even during an expansion phase.

RCML is expected to incur capex of ₹ 950 -1,000 crore in the next three years. However, this is not expected to impact the company’s balance sheet as it will be funded entirely through internal accruals.

The company has maintained a debt-free balance sheet (excluding lease liabilities) and holds strong liquidity, with unencumbered cash and investments of ₹735.5 crore as of 30 June 2025.

Going ahead, management has maintained a revenue growth guidance of 18–20% for FY26, expecting demand to pick up as seasonal and cyclical pressures ease.

While it reported an operating margin of 29.4% in Q1 FY26, it expects margins to stay in the 29-30% range for the full year, reflecting short-term cost absorption from expansion.

Growing institutional interest

RCML’s ownership structure has seen a quiet but notable shift towards institutional hands over the past three years.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have steadily raised their stake, from 15.9% in September 2022 to 23.6% in June 2025, mirroring growing overseas interest in India’s hospital chains. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have also increased their exposure, up from 10.3% to 15.4% over the same period.

Valuations

On the valuation front, RCML is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 52.4x, slightly below the industry average of 59.5x, suggesting a modest discount to its peers in the listed hospital and healthcare services space.

The stock initially commanded a premium post-IPO, driven by its strong pediatric and maternity niche, but multiples have since moderated as earnings growth normalized and competition in the segment increased.

However, on a price-to-book basis, the company is trading at a valuation of 9.2x, reflecting a premium investors have assigned to the model.

In conclusion

Rainbow Children’s Medicare remains on a solid footing, backed by strong financials and clear visibility on growth through new hospital launches. The company is also well-placed to benefit from rising demand for specialized healthcare and industry tailwinds favouring organized players.

However, investors should tread with some caution. Competition in key markets is intensifying, and near-term earnings could stay volatile as new capacities ramp up.

While the long-term growth story appears intact, patience may be key for investors waiting for the next sustained rally.

Ayesha Shetty is a research analyst registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. She is a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM) and is working toward the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Disclosure: The author does not hold shares in any of the companies discussed. The views expressed are for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Readers should conduct their own research and consult a financial professional before making investment decisions.