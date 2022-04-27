Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO opens today; 10 key points to know

9. Rainbow has a strong track record in terms of delivery volumes. It has grown from 10,632 deliveries in the financial year 2019 to 12,582 and 13,287 in the financial years 2020 and 2021, respectively, recording a CAGR of 11.79%. The company's delivery volume for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, was 10,826. As a result of its unique full-time doctor engagement model and teamwork, approximately 85.00% of its deliveries are done by full-time in-house doctors. Going forward, the company is focused on providing comprehensive obstetrics and gynecology services at all our current and future hospitals, which will help them in enhancing their patient and revenue base.