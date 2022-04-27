Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO opens today; 10 key points to know

7. The company's revenue from operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, and the financial years 2021, 2020, and 2019 amounted to ₹7,613.11 million, ₹6,500.47 million, ₹7,193.91 million, and ₹5,427.92 million, respectively. For the same periods, its profit for the period amounted to ₹1,264.13 million, ₹395.68 million, ₹553.40 million, and ₹445.90 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA came in at ₹2,567.42 million, ₹1,628.34 million, ₹1,970.27 million and ₹1,485.14 million, respectively.