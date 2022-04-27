Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO (Initial Public Offering) has hit primary market today. It will remain open for bidders till 29th May 2022. The management of multi-specialty hospital chain has fixed price band of ₹1595 crore public issue at ₹516 to ₹542 per equity share. According to market observers, shares of Rainbow Children's Medicare is available in grey market. They said that Rainbow Children's Medicare shares are quoting at a premium of ₹15 in grey market today.

Here we list out 10 important Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO details:

1] Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP: According to market observers, Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is ₹15. However, shares of Rainbow Children's Medicare had made its debut in grey market at a premium of around ₹50 per share.

2] Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO subscription status: By 10:15 AM, the public issue has been subscribed 0.06 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.12 times.

3] Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 29th April 2022.

4] Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO price: The hospital chain management has fixed its public offer price at ₹516 toi ₹542 per equity share.

5] Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO size: Company aims to raise ₹1595.59 crore from its public offer.

6] Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO lot size: A bidder of this public issue will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 27 shares of the company.

7] Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO application limit: A bidder can apply for a minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.

8] Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO share allotment date: The tentative date for announcement of Rainbow Children's Medicare share allocation is 5th May 2022.

9] Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing: Shares of the company will be listed on both NSE and BSE and the probable date for Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO listing is 10th May 2022.

10] Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO review: Giving ‘subscribe’ tag for long-term, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "This issue is a combo of OFS & fresh issue and is priced at a PE of 43.53 on the is of annualized FY 22 numbers. The profitability for 9 months ended 31st December 2021 increased substantially to 126.41 crores from 38.53 crores in the same period of last fiscal. There might be a possibility that this sudden spurt in profitability was due to covid second wave hospitalizations in Q1 FY21-22. Thus we believe that this exponential rise in profit might not continue in the future. However, the specialized nature of the business, experienced management team, proven ability to attract, train and retain high-caliber medical professionals, under penetration of hospitals in India, make this issue good for long-term investors."

KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue and bidders are advised to check their application online by either logging in at the official BSE website or at the official registrar's website.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.