Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details

10] Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO review: Giving ‘subscribe’ tag for long-term, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "This issue is a combo of OFS & fresh issue and is priced at a PE of 43.53 on the is of annualized FY 22 numbers. The profitability for 9 months ended 31st December 2021 increased substantially to 126.41 crores from 38.53 crores in the same period of last fiscal. There might be a possibility that this sudden spurt in profitability was due to covid second wave hospitalizations in Q1 FY21-22. Thus we believe that this exponential rise in profit might not continue in the future. However, the specialized nature of the business, experienced management team, proven ability to attract, train and retain high-caliber medical professionals, under penetration of hospitals in India, make this issue good for long-term investors."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}