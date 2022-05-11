Rainbow Children's Medicare share price retraces after testing 500 levels

Suggesting fresh investors to avoid taking any position in Rainbow shares, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Those who have short to medium term view should avoid taking any fresh position in this multi-chain super specialty hospital stock. Those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to look at any rebound in the stock as exit opportunity. Tuesday close of ₹450 apiece should be seen as immediate support for the stock and my suggestion to existing stock holders to maintain strict stop loss below ₹450 and wait for any rebound in the counter."

