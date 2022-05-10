“The company’s muted listing can be attributed to volatile and negative market sentiments and a lack of investor interest in hospital businesses. The company has a specialized nature of business, an experienced management team, proven ability to attract, train and retain high-caliber medical professionals, but the hospital is a highly competitive business and normalization of profitability post covid makes it suitable only for aggressive investors for the long term. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of ₹500," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.​