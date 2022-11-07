Raising money on Wall Street hasn’t been this hard in a decade
Mergers, stock and bond offerings slowed in October to lowest level in over a decade as Fed rate hikes sucked capital out of the markets
It is quiet on Wall Street. Too quiet.
Autumn is usually one of the busiest times of the year in finance but new stock sales, debt raises and corporate mergers all slowed to a trickle in recent weeks. The supply of cash that fuels such deals is evaporating and the slowdown likely is here to stay, bankers, investors and corporate lawyers say.
Markets are stalling because the price of borrowed money is spiking as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation. The policy has yet to damp consumer spending. But it is punishing U.S. companies that have accumulated a debt mountain exceeding $10 trillion, much of it in the past decade when the Fed kept interest rates near zero.
North American companies will have to come up with at least $200 billion in 2022 and 2023 to cover rising interest expenses, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from Fitch Ratings of the companies it rates. Borrowing costs could remain elevated for years if high inflation persists, splitting American corporations into two camps: those that can cut debt and survive on their own earnings, and those that can’t.
The top thing many corporate clients want to talk about is the Fed, said Stephan Feldgoise, co-head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s mergers-and-acquisitions team. “Given the significant changes, we’re spending a lot of time just talking about what is going on and how it impacts their business."
Ford Motor Co. has a $53 billion market value and reported higher sales in an earnings report last week. Still, “borrowing costs were higher, which we haven’t been able to fully pass on to customers," Marion Harris, the head of Ford’s lending arm, told analysts on a conference call last week. The lending division cut its guidance for 2022 earnings by about 10%, in part because of higher rates.
Hospital chain Community Health Systems Inc. bought back $267 million of bonds recently, but earnings are falling faster than it can slash its $12 billion debt load. “Elevated contract labor and wage inflation continue to affect our…performance," Chief Financial Officer Kevin Hammons said on the company’s earnings call last month. The company’s bonds have dropped about 35% since September to 42 cents on the dollar, reflecting uncertainty about its financial health.
Some are capitalizing on the havoc.
Apollo Global Management Inc. spent more than $1 billion in October buying investment-grade asset-backed debt that sold off amid market turmoil, said partner John Zito. That followed $6 billion of purchases in the third quarter, including investment-grade bonds, and junk-rated secured loans of companies such as Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival Corp. and Citrix Systems Inc. Much of the debt yields more than 10%, and even investments that continue to fall in price should pay out in the long run, Mr. Zito said.
Aggressive interest-rate hikes are stifling industries that depend on cheap debt to grow, such as real estate and finance. The Fed hopes that slowdown will eventually spread into the real economy as reduced hiring and corporate spending hits household budgets, which are already experiencing sharp declines in home values.
U.S. mergers and acquisitions totaled $219 billion in September and October, down about 43% from the same period last year, according to data from Dealogic. Initial public offerings of stocks dropped to $1.6 billion in October, a 95% decline from a year earlier and the lowest volume during the month since 2011. Fewer deals means fewer fees for investment banks.
Funding of investment vehicles called collateralized loan obligations plummeted 97% from last year’s levels to $1.3 billion, in part due to fallout from the U.K. financial crisis. CLOs are the biggest buyers of junk-rated corporate loans that private-equity firms use to buy target companies, and the flow of those loans declined by about 70% this October to $54 billion.
Banks that agreed months ago to sell loans for leveraged buyouts to fund managers at lower interest rates have been forced to keep as much as $45 billion of the debt because investors are now demanding much higher yields. Debt prices fall when rates rise and the banks have had to write down the loans, taking billions of dollars in paper losses.
The new reality has crashed down on companies and their investors in a matter of months. Bankers and private-equity firms have gone from funding takeovers at lofty prices with ease to scrambling to raise debt at any price.
“What I worry about the most is what’s going to happen to the [high-valuation] investments made in the last two years," said Andrea Auerbach, global head of private investments at advisory firm Cambridge Associates.
Consider Enjoy Technology Inc., an online retailer helmed byApple Inc.’s former top salesman Ron Johnson, that went public in October 2021 through a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The company planned to fund itself with capital raises but disclosed in May that it was struggling to find investors and filed for bankruptcy protection in June.
Or look at Citrix Systems, the cloud-computing company that private-equity firms bought in part with borrowed money for $16.5 billion in September. Banks took losses of at least $500 million after struggling to sell the loans. Citrix is already on Fitch’s list of most-at-risk borrowers.
The list of loss-making leveraged deals is piling up on bank balance sheets, including $13 billion backing Elon Musk’s buyout of Twitter Inc., $6 billion for Apollo’s purchase of auto-parts maker Tenneco Inc. and about $8 billion for a private-equity takeover of media company Nielsen Holdings PLC.
Some private-equity deals are moving forward and not all banks have been stuck with unwanted debt. Blackstone Inc. disclosed last week a $14 billion buyout of a climate-technology business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. avoided most of the problematic financing this year. But M&A activity is entering a hibernation that could last into the summer of 2023 or longer, attorneys that work on such deals said.
The pain on Wall Street reverberates on Main Street. Private-equity firms did about $1 trillion of deals last year, penetrating even niche industries, such as car washes, and the cost of the loans those companies borrow rises in lockstep with interest rates. When private-equity funds turn less profitable, that hits U.S. pension funds, which increasingly rely on the asset class and are facing big losses in public stock and bond markets.
If the fissures weakening financial markets spread into the economy, an extended cycle of corporate defaults could follow.
“We believe that there is a reasonable probability of 2,000 [credit-rating] downgrades and 200 issuer defaults during the 2023-2024 credit cycle," Marathon Asset Management Chief Executive Bruce Richards said in a report for clients. The default cycle will likely last longer than previous credit crunches because inflation will prevent the Fed from cutting rates to ease economic pain as it did in 2009 and 2020, he said.
Missed junk-debt payments are already rising and defaulted debt could grow to half a trillion dollars—far exceeding the $200 billion peak in 2008 and 2009—because there is so much more debt outstanding now, according to Marathon.
“We’re bullish on the opportunities the 2023 distressed cycle could present," Mr. Richards said in an email. “We believe winter is coming."