Raising money on Wall Street hasn’t been this hard in a decade

Apollo Global Management Inc. spent more than $1 billion in October buying investment-grade asset-backed debt that sold off amid market turmoil, said partner John Zito. That followed $6 billion of purchases in the third quarter, including investment-grade bonds, and junk-rated secured loans of companies such as Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival Corp. and Citrix Systems Inc. Much of the debt yields more than 10%, and even investments that continue to fall in price should pay out in the long run, Mr. Zito said.