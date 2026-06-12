Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 12 June

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed in the red on Thursday, snapping their two-day winning run as tensions flared up in West Asia, dampening hopes of any near-term resolution to the war. BSE Sensex ended the day at 73,833, down 151 points or 0.20%, and Nifty 50 closed the session at 23,162, lower by 53 points or 0.23%.
Two stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
JBCHEPHARM (Cmp ₹2252.70)
- Why it’s recommended: JB Pharma operates in the research, manufacturing, and marketing of diverse pharmaceutical formulations, herbal remedies, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The stock has been on a steady rise and the prices after consolidation is seen staging an upmove backed by volumes. The last session saw a volume lead rise with a long body candle that is now helping to signal some upward revival in Relative Strength Index (RSI) from the neutral zones. We can look to initiate long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 54.04,
- 52-week high: ₹2284.95,
- Volume: 395.80K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2100, resistance at ₹2500.
- Risk factors: Intense price erosion in US generics, USFDA regulatory scrutiny, geopolitical instability in export markets like Russia, and domestic pricing pressures.
- Buy : above ₹2258.
- Stop loss: ₹2165.
- Target price: ₹2390 (2 Months)
PIDILITIND (Cmp ₹1,498.80)
- Why it’s recommended: Pidilite Industries Ltd is a major Indian manufacturer of adhesives, sealants, and specialty chemicals. The trends are showing a steady revival and the recent consolidation at higher levels with volumes indicate a potential upward bias. The rising Relative Strength Index indicates an attempt to rebound. The strong push above the recent ranges has resulted in a strong breakout. As the encouraging Q4 numbers emerged the prices are now moving out of the shadows with a potential to move higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 64.04,
- 52-week high: ₹782,
- Volume: 613.28K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1400, resistance at ₹1800.
- Risk factors: Volatile crude-linked raw material prices (especially vinyl acetate monomer), high valuation premiums, severe competitive pressures from regional players in rural markets.
- Buy: above ₹555
- Stop loss: ₹530
- Target price: ₹605 (2 Months)
Stock Market Recap
Trading on 11 June was marked by a swift reversal where initial gains were quickly surrendered, reinstating dominant selling pressure. This action created a lack of clarity, forcing market participants to make difficult choices regarding their positions. The overall market temperament appeared to be dissipating, as trends struggled to maintain a steady upward bias and showed a constant inability to move higher