Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 12 June

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed in the red on Thursday, snapping their two-day winning run as tensions flared up in West Asia, dampening hopes of any near-term resolution to the war. BSE Sensex ended the day at 73,833, down 151 points or 0.20%, and Nifty 50 closed the session at 23,162, lower by 53 points or 0.23%.
The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed in the red on Thursday, snapping their two-day winning run as tensions flared up in West Asia, dampening hopes of any near-term resolution to the war. BSE Sensex ended the day at 73,833, down 151 points or 0.20%, and Nifty 50 closed the session at 23,162, lower by 53 points or 0.23%.
Two stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
JBCHEPHARM (Cmp ₹2252.70)
Two stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
JBCHEPHARM (Cmp ₹2252.70)
- Why it’s recommended: JB Pharma operates in the research, manufacturing, and marketing of diverse pharmaceutical formulations, herbal remedies, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The stock has been on a steady rise and the prices after consolidation is seen staging an upmove backed by volumes. The last session saw a volume lead rise with a long body candle that is now helping to signal some upward revival in Relative Strength Index (RSI) from the neutral zones. We can look to initiate long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 54.04,
- 52-week high: ₹2284.95,
- Volume: 395.80K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2100, resistance at ₹2500.
- Risk factors: Intense price erosion in US generics, USFDA regulatory scrutiny, geopolitical instability in export markets like Russia, and domestic pricing pressures.
- Buy : above ₹2258.
- Stop loss: ₹2165.
- Target price: ₹2390 (2 Months)
PIDILITIND (Cmp ₹1,498.80)
- Why it’s recommended: Pidilite Industries Ltd is a major Indian manufacturer of adhesives, sealants, and specialty chemicals. The trends are showing a steady revival and the recent consolidation at higher levels with volumes indicate a potential upward bias. The rising Relative Strength Index indicates an attempt to rebound. The strong push above the recent ranges has resulted in a strong breakout. As the encouraging Q4 numbers emerged the prices are now moving out of the shadows with a potential to move higher.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 64.04,
- 52-week high: ₹782,
- Volume: 613.28K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1400, resistance at ₹1800.
- Risk factors: Volatile crude-linked raw material prices (especially vinyl acetate monomer), high valuation premiums, severe competitive pressures from regional players in rural markets.
- Buy: above ₹555
- Stop loss: ₹530
- Target price: ₹605 (2 Months)
Stock Market Recap
Trading on 11 June was marked by a swift reversal where initial gains were quickly surrendered, reinstating dominant selling pressure. This action created a lack of clarity, forcing market participants to make difficult choices regarding their positions. The overall market temperament appeared to be dissipating, as trends struggled to maintain a steady upward bias and showed a constant inability to move higher
The market experienced a swift reversal today, giving up all intraday gains to reinstate selling pressure. There was a continued lack of clarity, forcing participants to make difficult choices regarding their positions. The bearishness persisted, dragging the index lower at every attempt of recovery. Notably, the Nifty moved decisively below the 23200 level, and Open Interest data suggests that 23200 has become a significant Max Pain Point.
Outlook for Trading
The technical setup revealed a "confused" trend, largely due to the support found at lower levels even as the formation of lower lows driven many participants away from the market
The temperament in the current market is seen dissipating as the overall trends are not able to generate a steady upward bias. In the last few days we have noted that the trends have been supressed and is showing constant inability to move higher.
The formation of lower lows has taken away lot of market participants away. However , as we shift to the technical setup, we note that the trends are staying confused due to the support offered by the lower levels. However, we should note that the trends are indicating some hesitation as the formation of smaller body candles are clearly emphasising the emergence of a trend that could appear at any time.
The momentum continues to desert us as the lack of willingness is very clearly visible on the charts. The sudden sell off at higher levels is leading us to reconsider the overall market scenario. The renewed geopolitical tensions will keep the tensions brewing until there is some clear evidence of the geopolitical newsflow relating to the war nearing its end. At the current juncture we need to relook at how to position ourselves in this market as the trends are not going to be easy to decipher and will force us to be very selective in our approach.
There is some attempt at covering the shorts, but the lack of buying interest is keeping the lid on the recovery. A possible short covering action may emerge today. Now, we can observe that Nifty would eye 23750, which has now turned into the next set of resistances for the recovery. We can look at how to use every pullback to buy into.
Once again, we may end the week on a very dicey note as we await a more confirmed signal from seeing Nifty moving below 23200 decisively. The Open Interest data retains that 23200 as the Max Pain Point that will come into play. With a ranging market in play, it's best to tone down the participation.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.