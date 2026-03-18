Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith India recommends five stocks for 18 March

Stocks to buy on 18 March: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, continued their upward trend on Tuesday, March 17 supported by gains in the metals sector and a recovery in automobile stocks following a recent downturn, although concerns regarding elevated crude oil prices limited further increases.

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The Nifty 50 advanced by 0.74% to reach 23,581.15, while the BSE Sensex increased by 0.75% to 76,070.84.

The stock markets have risen by 1.9% and 2% over the past two sessions this week after confirming a technical correction last week.

The US-Israeli conflict involving Iran has entered its third week. Brent crude prices have stabilized around $103 per barrel, with the Strait of Hormuz largely closed and US allies declining to deploy warships to assist tankers through this crucial passage that transports approximately 20% of global oil supplies.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:40 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around 23,653 level, a premium of 35.6 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,617.40.

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Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth said that Indian equities are expected to open on a flat note, with early signals from Gift Nifty around 23,625 indicating a lack of strong directional momentum. The muted start reflects a balance between supportive global cues and persistent macro uncertainties.

Hariprasad explained that Crude oil prices remain elevated amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which continues to disrupt energy markets. For India, sustained strength in oil remains a critical concern, given its implications for inflation, currency stability and corporate margins.

The rupee continues to face pressure due to a combination of rising crude prices, persistent foreign institutional outflows and a resilient US dollar. Uncertainty around global interest rates and geopolitical developments is keeping the dollar supported, limiting upside for emerging market currencies and adding to market caution, added Hariprasad.

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Institutional flows continue to reflect a mixed undertone, noted Hariprasad. Further he added that FIIs remain net sellers in the cash market, while DIIs are providing support on dips. Derivatives positioning, as indicated by open interest, signals indecisiveness among participants, reinforcing the sell-on-rise undertone.

The near-term outlook suggests a range-bound market with a cautious bias, where global cues, crude oil movements and currency trends will remain the key drivers. A decisive breakout above resistance or clarity on global macro triggers will be essential for a sustained directional move, according to Hariprasad.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

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Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman Best stocks to buy today (all buy trades are rates of equity and sell rates are based on F&O)

Federal Bank Ltd: Buy above ₹ 266 | Stop ₹ 250 | Target ₹ 289 (multiday) Federal Bank (Cmp ₹ 264.55) Why it’s recommended: Federal Bank Ltd is a leading Indian private-sector bank offering comprehensive retail, corporate, and NRI banking services. The sharp profit booking that began the month has led to a fresh buying emerging at lower levels. The banking sector is now witnessing fresh demand amid continued attention to companies that have corrected sharply. In the current year, the stock has seen a sharp upside, and the steady support offered by the KS line has ensured that the momentum is retained. We can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.

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Key metrics: P/E: 16.88,

52-week high: ₹301.75,

Volume: 12.84M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹175 | Resistance at ₹225.

Risk factors: Intense competition leading to margin pressure, asset quality concerns in specific portfolios, and regulatory changes.

Buy: Above ₹266.

Stop loss: ₹250.

Target price: ₹289. (Two months)

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd: Buy above ₹ 1,298 | Stop ₹ 1,245 | Target ₹ 1,410 (multiday) Aurobindo Pharma (Cmp ₹ 1,286) Why it’s recommended: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical company that manufactures and sells generic drugs, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and formulations across therapeutic areas. After the sharp decline due to profit-taking, the stock is showing resolve to move higher after dipping into the strong support zone of the cloud region. Now, we need to plan, as the last few weeks have been a matter of survival, but the negative news flow is showing signs of taking a break. With PSU banking counters entering the buy mode once again, we can look for a rebound from the current lower levels. Go long now.

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Key metrics: P/E: 35.09,

52-week high: ₹1,319.60

Volume: 635.15K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,250 | Resistance at ₹1,480.

Risk factors: Regulatory hurdles, market competition, and legal challenges.

Buy: Above ₹1,298

Stop loss: ₹1,245

Target price: ₹1,410 (Two months)

Vardhman Textiles Ltd: Buy above ₹ 555 | Stop ₹ 525 | Target ₹ 610 (multiday) VTL (Cmp ₹ 553.85) Why it’s recommended: Vardhman Textiles Ltd, founded in 1965 and headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, is India's largest vertically integrated textile manufacturer producing yarn, fabric, sewing threads, and garments. Despite strong profit-taking across multiple counters, this counter attracts steady buying interest and continues to move higher. With mid-cap stocks showing some resilience, we can look for further upside as a strong thrust above consolidation was seen yesterday. With the overall manufacturing sector showing promise across India, one should consider buying for a multiday play.

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Key metrics: P/E: 20.26

52-week high: Rs 551.30

Volume: 2.24M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹520 | Resistance at ₹625.

Risk factors: Raw material price volatility, regulatory challenges, and economic cycles.

Buy: Above ₹555.

Stop loss: ₹525.

Target price: ₹610. (Two months)

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: Tata Power Co. Ltd (current price: ₹ 400) Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in power generation, transmission & distribution, aggressive renewable energy expansion, backing of Tata Group (strong governance), growing EV charging infrastructure, improving financial performance & debt reduction, diversified business segments, and beneficiary of India’s rising power demand

Key metrics: P/E: 28.03, 52-week high: ₹416.80, volume: ₹482.44 crore

Technical analysis: Double-bottom breakout

Risk factors: High capital expenditure requirements, regulatory & tariff-related risks, debt levels still relatively elevated, execution risk in renewable projects, exposure to coal-based power business, competition in renewable & distribution space, and dependency on government policies

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Buy: ₹398–402

Target price: ₹440 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹384

Buy: Data Patterns (India) Ltd (current price: ₹ 3,300) Why it’s recommended: Strong position in defence & aerospace electronics, high-margin business with strong profitability, healthy order book & revenue visibility, strong relationships with DRDO, HAL, BEL, ISRO, beneficiary of “Make in India” defence push, IP-driven business model (indigenous tech), low leverage & strong liquidity, and increasing defence spending tailwind

Key metrics: P/E:69.53, 52-week high: ₹3,609.50, volume: ₹680.66 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA

Risk factors: Heavy dependence on government/defence orders, long project cycles & delayed cash flows, high working capital requirements, execution risk in complex defence projects, regulatory & procedural delays in the defence sector, supply chain/geopolitical risks (components), high valuation (premium PE multiples), and customer concentration risk (PSUs)

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Buy at: ₹3,290–3,330

Target price: ₹3,650 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹3,150

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.