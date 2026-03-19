Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith India recommend five stocks for 19 March

Stocks to buy on 19 March: The benchmark stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, rose by nearly 1% on Wednesday, continuing their upward trend for the third consecutive day, supported by a slight decline in crude oil prices and a strong performance in global markets.

A surge in IT stocks also contributed to the positive sentiment in the domestic markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex increased by 633.29 points, or 0.83%, closing at 76,704.13. Throughout the day, it had reached a peak of 929.38 points, or 1.22%, at 77,000.22.

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Nifty 50 climbed 196.65 points, or 0.83%, to finish at 23,777.80.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a weak start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:34 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around 23,221.5 level, a discount of 555 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,776.40.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth said that Indian equities are poised for a weak start, with early signals from Gift Nifty 50 indicating a sharp gap-down opening as global sentiment deteriorates. The shift in risk appetite follows weakness across US and Asian markets, triggered by a combination of hawkish policy signals and escalating geopolitical tensions.

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Hariprasad believes that the investor sentiment turned cautious after the Federal Reserve maintained rates but highlighted rising oil prices as a key inflationary risk. Commentary from Jerome Powell suggests that elevated energy prices could delay the rate-cut cycle, adding uncertainty to global growth expectations. This, coupled with renewed tensions in the Middle East and attacks on critical energy infrastructure, has pushed crude oil prices higher and weighed on equity markets globally, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

“On the domestic front, the sharp depreciation in the rupee to record lows against the US dollar is adding another layer of concern. Elevated crude prices, persistent foreign outflows and a strong dollar bias continue to pressure the currency. This environment is likely to create sectoral divergence—export-oriented segments may see relative resilience, while import-heavy sectors could face margin headwinds. Volatility is also expected to pick up, with India VIX likely to remain elevated as markets factor in these risks,” said Hariprasad.

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Further, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI registered online trading and wealth tech firm, said that the Indian equity market is expected to open with a sharp gap-down, with Nifty 50 likely to decline by 300–500 points, potentially snapping its recent three-session recovery rally amid rising global risk aversion. Sentiment has weakened significantly following a sharp surge in crude oil prices, as escalating tensions in the Middle East and reported attacks on key energy infrastructure have intensified concerns over supply disruptions.

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Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman Best stocks to buy today (all buy trades are rates of equity and sell rates are based on F&O)

Cummins India Ltd: Buy above ₹ 4,720 | Stop ₹ 4,600 | Target ₹ 5,050 (multiday) Cummins India (Cmp ₹ 4,717.60) Why it’s recommended: Cummins Inc. is a global power leader founded in 1919, specializing in diesel, natural gas, electric, and hybrid powertrains, along with related components like filtration and emissions controls. The banking sector is now witnessing fresh demand amid continued attention to companies that have corrected sharply. In the current year the stock has seen a sharp upside and the steady support offered by the KS line has ensured that the momentum is retained, we can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.

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Key metrics: P/E: 16.88,

52-week high: ₹301.75,

Volume: 796.07K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹4,550 | Resistance at ₹5,200.

Risk factors: Stringent environmental regulations on emissions, managing the energy transition, and global supply chain disruptions.

Buy: Above ₹4,720.

Stop loss: ₹4,600.

Target price: ₹5,050. (One month)

Infosys Ltd: Sell below ₹ 1,260 | Stop ₹ 1,295 | Target ₹ 1,210 (multiday) Infosys (Cmp ₹ 1,263) Why it’s recommended: Infosys Ltd is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Founded in 1981, it provides IT-enabled business solutions, including AI-powered analytics, cloud computing, and software engineering, to clients in over 50 countries. After the sharp decline, a brief rally did emerge, only to encounter strong resistance zones that are now curbing any recovery. As the IT sector continues to be under pressure, any rally is used to introduce a fresh shorting opportunity. The test of the TS line and value resistance zone indicates that some selling pressure could emerge if the market turns negative. Look to go short now.

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Key metrics: P/E: 18.45,

52-week low: ₹1,215.15

Volume: 14.84M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,200 | Resistance at ₹1,350.

Risk factors: Currency fluctuations, dependence on key personnel, potential regulatory changes regarding visas, and challenges in managing AI-driven productivity.

Sell: Below ₹1,260

Stop loss: ₹1,295

Target price: ₹1,210 (One month)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd: Sell below ₹ 2,140 | Stop ₹ 2,175 | Target ₹ 2,050 (multiday) Hindustan Unilever (Cmp ₹2,140)

Why it’s recommended: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, with a history spanning over 90 years. A subsidiary of the British multinational Unilever, HUL's products are used by 9 out of 10 Indian households every day. The steady sell-off seen in the FMCG sector has impacted any potential recovery in this counter. Despite a moderate Q3, the strong profit-taking seen in this counter attracts steady selling interest, pushing the stock lower. With the overall selling pressure persisting, one should consider selling for a multiday play.

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Key metrics: P/E Ratio: 47.78

52-week low: ₹2,109.80

Volume: 2.24M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2,000 | Resistance at ₹2,200.

Risk factors: Raw material price volatility, regulatory challenges, and economic cycles.

Sell: Below ₹2,140.

Stop loss: ₹2,175.

Target price: ₹2,050. (One month)

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (current price: ₹ 2,183) Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in generics and specialty pharma, focus on innovation and R&D pipeline, growing dermatology and respiratory portfolio, expansion in regulated markets (US, EU), branded business strength in India, strategic licensing and partnerships, and improving margins from specialty shift.

Key metrics: P/E: 25.04, 52-week high: ₹2,297.90, volume: ₹194.74 crore

Technical analysis: Double-bottom breakout

Risk factors: High dependence on U.S. market pricing, regulatory risks (U.S. FDA observations), earnings volatility from generics business, high R&D expenditure impacting profits, debt levels and financial leverage, competition in key therapeutic segments, pipeline uncertainty and approval delays

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Buy: ₹2,170–2,190

Target price: ₹2,400 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹2,130

Buy: Power Finance Corp. Ltd (current price: ₹ 432) Why it’s recommended: Largest NBFC in power sector financing, strong government backing (Maharatna PSU), large loan book and dominant market share, healthy ROE and consistent profit growth, improving asset quality, low NPAs, high dividend yield and regular payouts, strong growth from renewable energy financing, and key role in India’s power & infra expansion

Key metrics: P/E:4.13, 52-week high: ₹444.10, volume: ₹644.99 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA

Risk factors: High exposure to power sector concentration, dependence on state discom financial health, policy and regulatory risks, interest rate sensitivity (NBFC model), moderate loan growth outlook concerns, credit risk from stressed power projects, high leverage inherent in lending business, execution delays in infra projects

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Buy at: ₹430–434

Target price: ₹505 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹398

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.