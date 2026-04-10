Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 10 April

Stocks to buy on 10 April: The equity benchmark indices closed lower on Thursday, April 9 with the Sensex plummeting by 931 points following a remarkable rally in the prior session, as escalating tensions in West Asia dampened the optimism surrounding the ceasefire.

The ceasefire agreement seemed jeopardized after Iran once again shut the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.

Declining trends in Asian and European markets, a surge in crude oil prices, and consistent foreign fund outflows also created unease among investors in the domestic market.

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The Sensex fell by 931.25 points, or 1.20%, to finish at 76,631.65. At one point during the day, it dropped by 1,215 points, or 1.5%, to reach 76,347.90. Nifty 50 decreased by 222.25 points, or 0.93%, closing at 23,775.10.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:42 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around 23,940.5 level, a premium of 165.4 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,775.10.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth said that Indian markets are set to open on a firm note, with Gift Nifty indicating a start above the 23,900 mark, supported by positive global cues. Strength in US markets, where the Dow extended its rally, along with broadly positive Asian markets, reflects continued optimism around the fragile US–Iran ceasefire.

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While global sentiment has improved, it is still highly event-driven. Any shift in geopolitical developments can quickly alter risk appetite, especially through its impact on crude oil prices. This keeps the upside constructive but not fully stable.

Domestically, the focus will be on the IT sector following the announcement of the January–March quarter results from Tata Consultancy Services. The company delivered a steady quarter with profit growth and a healthy dividend announcement, offering near-term comfort. However, the relatively muted full-year growth signals that demand visibility remains moderate, which could keep the broader IT pack range-bound.

Also Read | Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities suggests these two shares to buy

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Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (current price 1,094.40) Buy above ₹1,100, stop ₹1,050, target ₹1,225 (multiday)

Why it’s recommended: A double bottom pattern formed since the start of 2026 has sparked fresh bullish momentum. As trends develop, the recent surge above the 155 level suggests prices could climb further. This momentum is well-supported by rising volumes, signaling a clear opportunity to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 251.66

52-week high: ₹182.70

Volume: 16.04M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹920, resistance at ₹1,300

Risk factors: Market demand, cost volatility, and intense competition, despite maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Buy : above ₹1,100

Stop loss: ₹1,050

Target price: ₹1,225 (2 months)

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Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) (current price: ₹ 277.20) Buy above ₹278, stop ₹269, target ₹297 (multiday)

Why it’s recommended: After consolidating throughout Q1 2026, the stock is now breaking above the Ichimoku cloud, creating a bullish Kumo twist. With a steady hold near the 251 level following a Kumo cross, the stock is well-positioned for upside as the market rebounds. A rising Directional Index further supports initiating a long position here to capitalize on a push toward higher levels. Go long now.

Key metrics: P/E: 120.71

52-week high: ₹305.85

Volume: 31.64M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹260, resistance at ₹325

Risk factors: Market volatility, regulatory changes, and intense competition in the digital brokerage space.

Buy : above ₹278

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Stop loss: ₹269

Target price: ₹310 (2 Months)

KSB (current price: ₹ 860.40) Buy above ₹865, stop ₹820, target ₹965 (multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Analysis of the ADX and DI indicators supports this upward trajectory, while a long-bodied candle highlights the potential for further gains as bullish momentum builds. With the RSI showing a positive charge and recent resistances being overcome, conditions are favorable to initiate a long position for a push toward higher levels. Go long now.

Key metrics: P/E: 56.61

52-week high: ₹917.90

Volume: 220.87K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹800, resistance at ₹1,025

Risk factors: Vulnerable to price fluctuations in ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

Buy: above ₹865

Stop loss: ₹820

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Target price: ₹965 (2 Months)

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,725) Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in auto components segment, diversified product portfolio, established OEM relationships, beneficiary of EV transition trends, consistent revenue growth track, focus on technology & innovation, expansion through JVs/partnerships, improving operating margins

Key metrics: P/E: 34.99, 52-week high: ₹1,823.90, volume: ₹45.55 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout

Risk factors: High dependency on auto sector cycles, Client concentration risk, raw material price volatility, rising competition in components space, execution risks in expansions, exposure to EV transition uncertainty, working capital intensity, margin pressure from OEMs

Buy: ₹1,715-1,740

Target price: ₹1,940 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹1,620

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Buy: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (current price: ₹ 2,657) Why it’s recommended: Monopoly-like position in commodity derivatives, strong brand & regulatory backing, high operating leverage model, benefit from rising commodity participation, robust cash generation, increasing product diversification, technology-driven platform, low debt levels

Key metrics: P/E:NA, 52-week high: ₹2,705.00, volume: ₹1,022.72 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed 50 DMA

Risk factors: High regulatory dependency, volume volatility risk, competition from new exchanges, limited product penetration vs global peers, sensitivity to commodity cycles, technology/cybersecurity risks, concentration in few contracts, earnings volatility due to volumes

Buy at: ₹2,645-2,670

Target price: ₹2,990 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹2,490

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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