Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 13 April

Stocks to buy on 13 April: The benchmark stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, witnessed an increase of over 1% on Friday, April 10, fueled by heightened buying activity in banking stocks and a positive trend in global markets.

Investor optimism rose in anticipation of a potential de-escalation of the West Asia crisis, especially with the approaching US-Iran discussions and falling crude oil prices, as noted by analysts.

Throughout the trading session, the 30-share BSE Sensex remained in positive territory, climbing 918.60 points or 1.20% to close at 77,550.25. During the day, it peaked at 990.85 points or 1.29%, reaching a high of 77,622.50. The Nifty 50 also rose, gaining 275.50 points or 1.16% to close at 24,050.60.

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In terms of weekly performance, the BSE benchmark gained 4,230.7 points or 5.77%, while the Nifty 50 rose by 1,337.5 points or 5.88%.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a weak start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:27 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around 23,764.5 level, a premium of 337 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,101.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth said that Indian markets are set to begin the week on a weak note, with Gift Nifty indicating a gap-down opening near the 23,700 zone. The negative start is largely driven by deteriorating global sentiment following fresh geopolitical escalation in the Middle East. The failure of U.S.–Iran negotiations over the weekend has heightened concerns of a prolonged conflict, further intensified by reports of a U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports.

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This development has triggered a clear risk-off sentiment across global markets. Asian indices are trading lower, with South Korea’s Kospi down over 1% and Japan’s Nikkei slipping more than 0.5%, reflecting investor anxiety around rising crude oil prices and their broader macroeconomic impact. For India, higher oil prices remain a critical risk, given its import dependency, as it directly feeds into inflation, currency pressure, and margin stress across sectors.

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests these stocks to buy on April 13

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Cmp ₹ 554.25) Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd: Buy above ₹ 556 stop at ₹ 520 target of ₹ 610 (Multiday) Why it’s recommended: Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) is a leading global automotive technology company founded, specializing in designing and manufacturing mission-critical components for electric (EV) and conventional vehicles. A rounding pattern that formed based on the recent decline and a subsequent strong push above the cloud region is seen. The robust movement since the start of April 2026 has ignited some fresh bullish momentum. As the trends unfold the recent charge is seen closing above value resistance region at 546 indicating that the push could carry the prices higher. The momentum is also seen reviving ably supported by volumes inviting us to go long.

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Key metrics: P/E: 58.33,

52-week high: ₹559.40,

Volume: 4.74M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹480, resistance at ₹600.

Risk factors: Customer concentration geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in specialized steel prices and energy costs.

Buy: above ₹556.

Stop loss: ₹520.

Target price: ₹610 (2 Months)

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (Cmp ₹ 955.25) Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd: Buy above ₹960, stop ₹897 target ₹1,075 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM India) offers various financial products including mutual funds, portfolio management, and AIFs. After spending the last 6 months in some rampant volatility, the recovery in broader markets has brought the spotlight on financial stocks again. A strong breakout above the cloud region with a long body candle with volumes suggest some upside in store. Further the rising RSI is indicating some firmness in the trend indicating we can look to initiate a long opportunity.

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Key metrics: P/E: 43.26,

52-week high: ₹1,003.90,

Volume: 2.02M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹800, resistance at ₹1,200.

Risk factors: Market volatility, regulatory changes, and intense competition in the digital brokerage space.

Buy: above ₹960

Stop loss: ₹897

Target price: ₹1,075 (2 Months)

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Olectra Greentech Ltd: Buy above ₹ 1,187, stop ₹ 1,170 target ₹ 1,275 (Multiday) Olectra Greentech Ltd (Cmp ₹ 1,184.25) Why it’s recommended: Olectra has been on a descent in the last few days and this steady decline that was persisting is now seen receding. With a push above the cloud region the thrust seen last week could now carry the upside seen over the last few days. Every pullback has been witnessing some steady buying interest. Now with the prices holding above resistances the prices are witnessing some steady buying interest. The formation of a long body candle is signalling some mild pullback. Go long now.

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Key metrics: P/E: 66.31,

52-week high: ₹1712,

Volume: 3.34M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,100, resistance at ₹1,300.

Risk factors: Intense competition leading to margin compression, reliance on specific suppliers, and high capital-intensive operations.

Buy: above ₹1,187

Stop loss: ₹1,170

Target price: ₹1,275 (2 Months)

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: Voltamp Transformers Ltd (current price: ₹ 9,345) Why it’s recommended: Strong order book visibility, debt-free balance sheet, healthy return ratios (ROE/ROCE), consistent dividend track record, beneficiary of power & infra capex cycle, strong brand in transformer segment, good cash flow generation, and low working capital stress.

Key metrics: P/E: 37.06, 52-week high: ₹10,088.00, volume: ₹73.34 crore

Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle breakout

Risk factors: Cyclical nature of power capex, order inflow volatility, raw material price fluctuations, high competition in the transformer industry, margin pressure risk, client concentration risk, execution delays risk, limited scalability vs larger peers

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Buy: ₹9,300-9,400

Target price: ₹10,500 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹8,800

Buy: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (current price: ₹ 284) Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in power & infrastructure sector, large and diversified product portfolio, government backing (PSU support), beneficiary of thermal & power capex revival, strong order inflow visibility, low debt levels / stable balance sheet, revenue growth momentum improving, and execution improvement potential

Key metrics: P/E:127.00, 52-week high: ₹305.90, volume: ₹425.08 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout

Risk factors: Weak profitability (low margins, low ROE), high valuation (expensive P/E multiples), cyclical nature of business, dependence on government orders, slow execution / project delays risk, competitive pressure (domestic & global players), poor long-term fundamental rating, and weak cash flow generation

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Buy at: ₹281-286

Target price: ₹320 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹268

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.