Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 14 May

Stocks to buy on 14 May: Indian equities edged higher on Wednesday, 13 May, snapping a four-session losing streak, supported by gains in gold and silver ETFs following the recent import duty hike. However, elevated crude prices and continued foreign outflows capped the upside.

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The Nifty 50 rose 0.14% to 23,412.60, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.07% to 74,608.98. Broader markets outperformed, with mid-cap and small-cap indices advancing 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively, while 10 of the 16 sectoral indices ended in the green.

The recovery comes after both benchmarks had declined around 4% over the previous four sessions, weighed down by rising oil prices and concerns over the economic impact of the ongoing US–Iran tensions.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which stocks did Raja Venkatraman and MarketSmith recommend for trading on May 14? ⌵ Raja Venkatraman recommended NLC India, Rossari Biotech, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals. MarketSmith India recommended Hindustan Copper and NMDC Ltd. 2 What is the technical outlook for NLC India, and what are the buy/sell parameters? ⌵ NLC India has shown strong momentum after a consolidation phase, with volumes indicating a revival. The recommendation is to buy above ₹328, with a stop loss at ₹313 and a target price of ₹358. 3 What are the key reasons for recommending Rossari Biotech and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals? ⌵ Rossari Biotech is recommended due to record revenue and EBITDA in Q4 and FY2026, with growth driven by all segments and strong exports. GNFC is recommended due to robust volumes despite market uncertainty, with prices forming higher lows indicating a continued long bias. 4 Why is Hindustan Copper recommended as a stock to buy? ⌵ Hindustan Copper is recommended due to its position as India's only integrated copper producer, strong demand from EV and renewable sectors, government support for critical minerals, and expected global copper demand to outpace supply. 5 What are the key factors supporting the recommendation for NMDC Ltd? ⌵ NMDC Ltd is recommended as India's largest iron ore producer, benefiting from steel sector growth, low-cost operations, healthy reserves, and capacity expansion plans. Its strategic importance in domestic mining and rising steel demand also support its outlook.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a muted start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:42 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,527 level, a premium of 65 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,462.40.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said that the Indian markets are likely to witness a positive start today, with Gift Nifty indicating a gap-up opening supported by improving global sentiment and a strong rebound in technology-led US markets. After days of heightened volatility and sustained selling pressure, global equities are showing signs of short-term stabilisation, which could support sentiment in domestic markets during the opening session.

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Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs as technology stocks staged a strong recovery and crude oil prices eased marginally. The rally in US equities helped improve overall risk appetite globally, despite lingering concerns around inflation and expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a tighter interest rate stance for longer.

Asian markets are also trading in the green this morning, with Japan’s Nikkei gaining over 320 points and South Korea’s Kospi rising more than 1.2%, reflecting stronger global risk sentiment and selective buying across Asian equities.

Domestically, volatility will continue to remain a key factor to monitor. India VIX, which had surged sharply to around 19.43 in recent sessions, may witness some cooling if markets sustain the positive momentum during the day. However, elevated volatility levels still indicate cautious positioning among traders.

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Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman NLC India Ltd (Cmp ₹ 325.70) NLC India: Buy above ₹ 328, stop ₹ 313, target ₹ 358 (Multiday) Why it’s recommended: NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Coal incorporated in 1956, is a major player in fossil fuel mining and power generation. After spending the last 9 months in a consolidation phase the stock has gained some strong momentum in the last few days. In the recent upmove we can observe that the trends have been consistent, with strong thrust with volumes sparks a revival above the value area at 320 zone. The long body candle with volumes signals a strong rebound after a pullback. Look to go long.

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Key metrics: P/E: 81.36

52-week high: ₹336.45,

Volume: 5.35M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹290, resistance at ₹425.

Risk factors: Declining profitability, margin shortfall and increased debt.

Buy : above ₹328.

Stop loss: ₹313.

Target price: ₹358 (2 Months)

Rossari Biotech Ltd (Cmp ₹ 533.25) Rossari Biotech: Buy above ₹ 534, stop ₹ 503, target ₹ 589 (Multiday) Why it’s recommended: Rossari Biotech Ltd is a leading Indian specialty chemical manufacturer established in 2003, focusing on high-performance products for textiles, home/personal care, performance chemicals, and animal health and nutrition. Q4 and FY 2026 saw record revenue and Ebitda, with 15% annual growth driven by all segments and strong exports. This counter has now come out of its declining phase and is now looking to start a new upward phase. A steady follow-through on RSI is now signalling that the trends could now persist. Look to go long now.

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Key metrics: P/E: 20.46,

52-week high: ₹767.55,

Volume: 297.26K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹470, resistance at ₹598.

Risk factors: Raw material price volatility and cyclicality and competition.

Buy : above ₹534

Stop loss: ₹503

Target price: ₹589 (2 Months)

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (Cmp ₹ 489.95) Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: Buy above ₹492, stop ₹467 target ₹550 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd(GNFC), specializing in fertilizers, industrial chemicals, and IT services, operating one of the world's largest single-stream ammonia-urea complexes. The robust volumes seen in the last two days despite uncertain market conditions highlights the strong potential in the prices. As prices are forming higher lows is indicating that the long bias continues to hold. A long body candle seen in the last session is now helping the rise sustain the uncertain environment. With the momentum favouring the long side, consider going long.

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Key metrics: P/E Ratio: 11.70

52-week high: ₹573.25

Volume: 425.98K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹440, resistance at ₹580.

Risk factors: Regulatory and Legal RisksHigh Leverage and Financial Liabilities.

Buy : above ₹492.

Stop loss: ₹467.

Target price: ₹550.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Sagar Doshi suggests these three shares to buy

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 12 May Buy: Hindustan Copper Ltd (current price: ₹ 595) Why it’s recommended: Only integrated copper producer in India, strong demand from EV, renewables & power sectors, government push for critical minerals & localization, expansion plans for mining capacity, strategic PSU backing from the Government of India, copper demand expected to outpace supply globally, rising infrastructure and transmission projects, potential benefit from higher global copper prices, large resource/reserve base, and reduced import dependency theme supports growth

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Key metrics: P/E: 81.91, 52-week high: ₹760.05, volume: ₹1,079.48 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout

Risk factors: High dependence on global copper prices, PSU-related operational inefficiencies, delays in mine expansion/execution, cyclical commodity business nature, lower profitability during weak metal cycles, labour and regulatory challenges, high capex requirements, environmental clearance risks, competition from private/global players, and stock volatility due to commodity sentiment

Buy: ₹591–600

Target price: ₹690 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹560

Buy: NMDC Ltd (current price: ₹ 91) Why it’s recommended: India’s largest iron ore producer, strong linkage to steel sector growth, low-cost mining operations, healthy cash reserves & strong balance sheet, consistent dividend-paying PSU, capacity expansion plans underway, beneficiary of infrastructure and construction growth, strategic importance in domestic mining sector, rising domestic steel demand supports volumes, and diversification into steel and other minerals

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Key metrics: P/E:11.05, 52-week high: ₹92.77, volume: ₹378.48 crore

Technical analysis: Flat base breakout

Risk factors: Dependence on iron ore price cycles, government intervention/PSU policy risks, environmental and mining clearance issues, high dependence on domestic steel demand, logistics and transportation bottlenecks, margin pressure during weak commodity cycles, export policy and royalty-related risks, operational disruptions in mining regions, steel business execution risks, and stock movement tied to global metal sentiment

Buy at: ₹91–92

Target price: ₹105 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹86

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.