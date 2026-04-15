Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 15 April

Stocks to buy on 15 April: Domestic markets were closed on Tuesday, April 14 on account of Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Trading will resume today (Wednesday, April 15).

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 0.91% to 76,847.57, and the NSE Nifty 50 index decreased by 0.86% to 23,842.65, reflecting declines across Asia as oil prices surged beyond $100 a barrel in light of the impending U.S. blockade of Iranian ports after negotiations between the nations did not result in an agreement to resolve the conflict.

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The Indian rupee declined by 0.7% against the U.S. dollar, reaching 93.38, as oil prices surged past $100 per barrel, while the supportive dollar inflows for the currency, driven by banks unwinding their arbitrage positions, began to fade.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:37 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around 24,229.5 level, a premium of 371 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,858.70.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth said that Indian markets are set to open on a strong note today, with Gift Nifty signalling a solid gap-up start near the 24,200 zone, compared to Monday’s close of 23,842. This indicates a sharp recovery in sentiment after the recent risk-off phase, driven largely by improving global cues and easing geopolitical concerns.

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The shift in momentum comes despite the ongoing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Markets appear to be looking past immediate risks and are instead pricing in the possibility of renewed diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran. This change in narrative has led to a sharp correction in crude oil prices, which is a key positive for India given its dependence on energy imports. Lower crude not only eases inflation concerns but also provides relief to the rupee and supports corporate margins across sectors.

Also Read | Shares to buy or sell: Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy tomorrow

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today — Raja Venkatraman is Co-founder of NeoTrader, and stock research platform MarketSmith India, recommended buying these five shares - Indian Bank, EPL Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, and Adani Power Ltd.

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Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman Indian Bank (current price: ₹ 966.50) Buy above ₹ 970, stop ₹ 910, target ₹ 1,070 (multiday) Why it’s recommended: The stock has recently formed a rounding bottom pattern after a period of decline. Since early April, a strong upward thrust has generated fresh bullish momentum. With the price holding steady above the recent gap, the trend suggests further gains. This revival is well-supported by rising trading volumes, signaling a favorable opportunity to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 10.84

52-week high: ₹1,000

Volume: 1.53M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹888, resistance at ₹1,025

Risk factors: Market demand, cost volatility, and intense competition, despite maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Buy : above ₹970

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Stop loss: ₹910

Target price: ₹1,070 (2 months)

EPL Ltd (current price: ₹ 236.76) Buy above ₹ 240, stop ₹ 220, target ₹ 270 (multiday) Why it’s recommended: EPL Limited (formerly Essel Propack) is the world’s leading specialty packaging company, specializing in laminated plastic tubes for the FMCG and pharmaceutical industries. After consolidating throughout the first quarter of 2026, the stock is now breaking above the cloud region, resulting in a "Kumo twist." With the price holding steady above the 251 level, this Kumo cross suggests potential upside as the broader market rebounds. Furthermore, a rising Directional Index indicates strengthening momentum, signaling a prime opportunity to initiate a long position for higher targets.

Key metrics: P/E: 23.96

52-week high: ₹254.20

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Volume: 1.53M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹888, resistance at ₹1,025

Risk factors: Market volatility, regulatory changes, and intense competition in the digital brokerage space.

Buy: above ₹240

Stop loss: ₹220

Target price: ₹270 (2 months)

Vedanta Ltd (current price: ₹ 752.55) Buy above ₹ 753, stop ₹ 720, target ₹ 825 (multiday) Why it’s recommended: Recent readings from the ADX and Directional Index support an upward trajectory, while a fresh rally following a period of profit-booking signals a strong recovery for the metal sector. A long-bodied candle on the chart suggests further gains as bullish momentum intensifies. With the RSI also trending upward, conditions are favorable to initiate a long position for higher targets. Go long now.

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Key metrics: P/E: 31.40

52-week high: ₹769.80

Volume: 12.59M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹710, resistance at ₹850

Risk factors: Vulnerable to price fluctuations in ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

Buy: above ₹753

Stop loss: ₹720

Target price: ₹825 (2 months)

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: Welspun Corp Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,005) Why it’s recommended: strong order book visibility, global presence across the US, Middle East, and India, demand from oil and gas pipeline projects, diversification into DI pipes and building materials, improving margin profile, government infrastructure push in water and gas pipelines, a healthy balance sheet, and capacity expansion opportunities

Key metrics: P/E: 20.15, 52-week high: ₹1,017.00, volume: ₹158.57 crore

Technical analysis: Consolidation based breakout

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Risk factors: high dependence on order inflow, cyclical exposure to the oil and gas sector, raw material price volatility in steel, execution delays in large projects, impact from forex fluctuations, geopolitical risks in export markets, global competition pressure, and margin volatility

Buy: ₹1,000-1,015

Target price: ₹1,110 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹950

Buy: Adani Power Ltd (current price: ₹ 180) Why it’s recommended: strong capacity and scale in thermal power, a strong track record of revenue and profit growth, healthy operating and net margins, an improving debt profile with lower debt-to-equity, strong return on equity and profitability ratios, group backing from the Adani ecosystem, benefit from rising power demand in India, and large installed capacity across India

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Key metrics: P/E:30.01, 52-week high: ₹184.40, volume: ₹1,650.43 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout

Risk factors: overvaluation concerns with high price-to-book and price-to-earnings ratios, high dependence on coal-based power, ESG and environmental risks, weak or negative free cash flow, earnings volatility with recent quarterly decline, regulatory and tariff risks, corporate governance concerns at the group level, and no dividend payout

Buy at: ₹179-182

Target price: ₹199 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹170

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.