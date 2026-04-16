Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 16 April

Stocks to buy on 16 April: The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, climbed to a one-month peak on Wednesday, April 15 following the trend set by Asia's markets, as oil prices dropped below $100 a barrel amid increasing optimism regarding renewed negotiations between the U.S. and Iran.

The Nifty 50 increased by 1.63% to reach 24,231.3, while the Sensex gained 1.64% to close at 78,111.24, marking their highest finish since March 10, 2026.

Gains were widespread, with all 16 major sectors experiencing an uptick. Small-cap and mid-cap stocks advanced by 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

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U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that discussions with Iran might take place in Pakistan within the next couple of days, which contributed to a decline in Brent crude prices to $96 and raised hopes for a reduction in conflict.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a flat to positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:41 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around 24,318 level, a premium of 80.3 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,237.70.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said that Indian equity markets are currently trading in a cautious recovery phase, supported by a notable improvement in global sentiment. Renewed optimism surrounding the progress in restarting U.S.–Iran negotiations has helped ease immediate geopolitical concerns, thereby enhancing overall risk appetite. Brent crude oil prices have moderated and are consolidating in the range of $94–95 per barrel, which is a constructive development for the domestic market.

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Overall, market sentiment has shifted towards a positive bias with cautious optimism, primarily supported by softer crude prices and improving global cues. That said, the environment remains highly news-driven. The sustainability of the ongoing recovery will depend on continued de-escalation in geopolitical tensions, stability in crude oil prices, and consistency in FII flows. In the near term, volatility is expected to persist, with markets likely to remain sensitive to any fresh geopolitical developments.

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Also Read | Stocks to buy for long term: Rahul Ghose of Hedged suggests 10 shares

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman BEML (Current price ₹ 1,711.60) Buy above ₹1,715, stop ₹1,640, target ₹1,915 (multiday)

⦁ Why it’s recommended: BEML Limited (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited), established in 1964, is a premier Indian PSU manufacturing heavy equipment for defence, mining, construction, and rail/metro sectors. A rounding bottom pattern that formed after the recent decline has shown some strong upward thrust since the start of April 2026, generating some fresh bullish momentum. As the trends are seen holding above the gap region, the push could carry the prices higher. The momentum is also seen reviving, ably supported by volumes inviting us to go long.

⦁ Key metrics: ⦁ P/E: 55.58,

⦁ 52-week high: ₹2,437.4,

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⦁ Volume: 465.82K

⦁ Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,600, resistance at ₹2,025.

⦁ Risk factors: High earnings volatility and margin pressure, susceptibility to input price volatility is high and decision-making cycles can be slower compared to private sector competitors.

⦁ Buy: above ₹1,715.

⦁ Stop loss: ₹1,640.

⦁ Target price: ₹1,915 (2 Months)

DCM Shriram Ltd (Current price ₹ 1,118.60) Buy above ₹1,120, stop ₹1,070, target ₹1,225 (multiday)

⦁ Why it’s recommended: DCM Shriram Ltd. is a leading Indian business conglomerate with a turnover of over ₹12,000 crore, operating diversified businesses in agribusiness. After some sharp decline in February, the V-shaped recovery clearly highlights a strong buying that has emerged at lower levels. With a strong move above the value resistance area around ₹1,150, one can look for more demand to emerge. A steady hold of the lower levels around ₹1,100, the Kumo cross is positioning for some upside if the market rebounds. A rise in the directional index indicates that we can look to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.

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⦁ Key metrics: ⦁ P/E: 28.53

⦁ 52-week high: ₹1,501.70,

⦁ Volume: 74.48K.

⦁ Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,050, resistance at ₹1,300.

⦁ Risk factors: Intense regulatory, agro-climatic, and pricing pressures in its sugar and fertilizer divisions.

⦁ Buy : above ₹1,120

⦁ Stop loss: ₹1,070

⦁ Target price: ₹1,225 (2 Months)

Balaji Amines Ltd (Current price ₹ 1,130.75) Buy above ₹1,135, stop ₹1,070, target ₹1,225 (multiday)

⦁ Why it’s recommended: Balaji Amines Ltd, established in 1988 and based in Solapur, Maharashtra, is a leading manufacturer of aliphatic amines, derivatives, and specialty chemicals. After some consolidation in the last few days, the breakout above the recent range with volumes has invited some bullish participation. A long body candle thrust seen into the cloud here highlights the possibility of heading higher as bullish momentum is seen increasing. With the RSI showing some positive charge, we can look to initiate a long opportunity for a push to higher levels. Go long now.

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⦁ Key metrics: ⦁ P/E: 25.62,

⦁ 52-week high: ₹1,946,

⦁ Volume: 122.61K

⦁ Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,000, resistance at ₹1,300.

⦁ Risk factors: Geopolitical tensions, raw material dependency, and operational bottlenecks.

⦁ Buy: above ₹1,135

⦁ Stop loss: ₹1,070

⦁ Target price: ₹1,225 (2 Months)

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India Buy: HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (current price: ₹ 2,670) Why it’s recommended: Strong brand & parentage (HDFC group), market leader in mutual fund space, consistent AUM growth, high return ratios (ROE/ROA), asset-light business model, strong distribution network, rising sip inflows trend, healthy profit margins, low debt levels, and beneficiary of financialization of savings

Key metrics: P/E: 37.95, 52-week high: ₹2,967.25, volume: ₹573.27 crore

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Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 100-DMA on above-average volume

Risk factors: Market volatility impacting AUM, dependence on equity market performance, rising competition (Zerodha, fintech AMCs), expense ratio regulations (SEBI pressure), concentration in few schemes, redemption pressure in downturns, slower growth vs peers at times, key personnel dependency, regulatory changes risk, and shift to passive investing (ETFs)

Buy: ₹2,655–2,685

Target price: ₹3,030 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹2,500

Buy: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (current price: ₹ 748) Why it’s recommended: Strong parent (Murugappa Group), turnaround story post-2020, strong order book in power & industrial, beneficiary of capex cycle revival, diversified segments (power + industrial), high operating leverage potential, expansion into semiconductors (future growth), capacity expansion plans underway, improving financial performance, and export & domestic presence

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Key metrics: P/E:99.45, 52-week high: ₹797.55, volume: ₹304.71 crore

Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle breakout

Risk factors: Cyclical business (infra/capex dependent), execution risk in large projects, semiconductor business uncertainty, high capex requirements, margin pressure in competitive sector, commodity price volatility impact, past governance issues history, dependence on industrial demand, working capital intensive, and valuation risk after sharp run-up

Buy at: ₹740–755

Target price: ₹860 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹690

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.