Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 20 April

Stocks to buy on 20 April: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally on Friday, April 17 rising nearly 1% amid improving global sentiment driven by easing geopolitical tensions, softer crude oil prices, and renewed foreign fund inflows.

Optimism around a potential diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran, along with a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, boosted risk appetite across markets, according to analysts.

The Sensex gained 504.86 points, or 0.65%, to close at 78,493.54 after touching an intraday high of 78,553.45. Market breadth remained positive, with 3,043 stocks advancing, 1,284 declining, and 166 remaining unchanged on the BSE.

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Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 rose 156.80 points, or 0.65%, to settle at 24,353.55. Reflecting the broad-based rally, investors’ wealth surged by ₹4.84 lakh crore, taking the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies to ₹465.64 lakh crore (approximately $5.02 trillion).

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a flat to positive start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:28 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,471 level, a premium of 103 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,368.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said that Indian markets are expected to open on a mildly positive note, with Gift Nifty indicating an opening around the 24,400–24,450 zone compared to Friday’s close of 24,353. However, the apparent stability masks a fragile environment, with markets highly reactive to geopolitical headlines

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Global sentiment remains mixed. Asian markets are attempting a recovery, with Japan’s Nikkei gaining over 300 points and South Korea’s Kospi trading higher by around 0.5 percent. However, this optimism is far from stable. Over the weekend, conflicting developments emerged, particularly with reports indicating that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed again after briefly reopening on Friday. This reversal has already triggered a rebound in crude oil prices, reintroducing concerns around supply disruptions and inflation.

As a result, the initial optimism that drove a sharp 300–350 point rally in Gift Nifty on Friday appears to be fading. Markets are likely to witness a volatile and potentially uneven session today, with sentiment swinging between relief and renewed caution. The risk of a negative reaction remains elevated, especially if crude prices sustain their upward move.

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IRCON International Ltd (Cmp ₹ 154.69) Why it’s recommended: Ircon International Ltd (IRCON), a Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Indian Ministry of Railways, specializing in large-scale, complex infrastructure, particularly in railways, railway electrification, signaling, and highways. After some sharp volatile movements in the last 6 months the last few trading sessions has been witnessing some steady volumes. A long body candle thrust above the recent value resistance zone around 145 has augured well for the prices. With the momentum picking up ably supported by volumes inviting us to go long.

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Key metrics: P/E: 22.58,

52-week high: ₹225.70,

Volume: 41.39M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹140, resistance at ₹180.

Risk factors: Intense competition in the infrastructure sector,susceptible to project delays due to land acquisition and business highly sensitive to public spending cycles.

Buy: above ₹155.

Stop loss: ₹145.

Target price: ₹175 (2 Months)

Triveni Turbine Ltd (Cmp ₹ 515.45) Why it’s recommended: Triveni Turbine is a leading India-based manufacturer of industrial steam turbines up to 100 MW, specialising in design, manufacture, and custom-engineered back-pressure and condensing steam turbines. Post the constant decline seen since Jan 2026 the rounding bottom recovery assisted by strong buying that has emerged at lower levels. With a strong move above the Cloud region area around 510 one can look for more demand to emerge. A surge in Relative Strength Index indicates that we can look to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.

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Key metrics: P/E: 46.56,

52-week high: ₹675.40,

Volume: 7.52M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹480, resistance at ₹600.

Risk factors: Cyclical steel industry, reliance on a single manufacturing location, and raw material price volatility.

Buy : above ₹520

Stop loss: ₹490

Target price: ₹580 (2 Months)

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 shares to buy on Monday

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (Cmp ₹ 489.70) Why it’s recommended: HEG Ltd, part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, is a premier Indian company and the world’s largest single-site integrated graphite electrode manufacturer. After some sharp decline since January 2026, the V-shaped recovery clearly highlights the strong buying that has emerged at lower levels. One of the key triggers was a positive global cue after GrafTech International announced a price hike of $600-1,200 per tonne. With a strong move above the value resistance area around 595 one can look for more demand to emerge. A surge in relative strength index indicates that we can look to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.

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Key metrics: P/E: 11.69,

52-week high: ₹573.25,

Volume: 1.01M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹460, resistance at ₹700.

Risk factors: Cyclical steel industry, reliance on a single manufacturing location, and raw material price volatility.

Buy: above ₹492

Stop loss: ₹465

Target price: ₹695 (2 Months)

Buy: Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (current price: ₹ 3,133) Why it’s recommended: Strong position in aroma chemicals niche, long-term contracts with global clients, consistent revenue and profit growth, capacity expansion plans in place, export-driven business with global reach, improving operating margins, and strategic backward integration.

Key metrics: P/E: 40.13, 52-week high: ₹3,440.50, volume: ₹113.90 crore

Technical analysis: Tight range breakout

Risk factors: High dependence on a few key customers, raw material price volatility, forex fluctuation impact, cyclical demand in end-user industries, execution risk in expansions, environmental and regulatory risks, and rising competition globally

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Buy: ₹3,100–3,150

Target price: ₹3,580 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹2,920

Buy: Jindal Stainless Ltd (current price: ₹ 788) Why it’s recommended: Market leader in the stainless steel segment, strong capacity expansion pipeline, wide product portfolio across industries, global presence with export markets, backward integration improving cost efficiency, beneficiary of rising domestic steel demand, and focus on value-added products

Key metrics: P/E:22.02, 52-week high: ₹884.00, volume: ₹39.03 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout

Risk factors: Highly cyclical steel industry, volatility in raw material prices, export demand uncertainty (US/Europe), high capex and debt levels, margin pressure from input cost rise, limited diversification beyond steel, and earnings volatility with market sentiment

Buy at: ₹784–795

Target price: ₹890 in two to three months

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Stop loss: ₹750

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.