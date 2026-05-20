Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 20 May

Stocks to buy on 20 May: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended marginally lower on Tuesday, 19 May, amid profit booking, as investors remained cautious amid mixed global signals, lingering uncertainty around the US-Iran conflict, elevated crude oil prices, and continued weakness in the rupee.

Advertisement

The BSE Sensex declined 114 points, or 0.15%, to settle at 75,200.85, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 32 points, or 0.14%, to close at 23,618.

Although Brent crude prices fell nearly 2% on growing optimism over a possible US-Iran peace deal, sentiment remained under pressure due to persistent concerns surrounding the Indian currency. According to PTI, the rupee closed at a fresh record low of 96.52 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a negative start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:33 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,448.5 level, a discount of 164 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 23,612.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said that the Indian equity markets are likely to begin today’s session on a cautious to bearish note, with Gift Nifty indicating a weaker opening near the 23,480 zone amid negative global cues and rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Advertisement

Broader Asian markets opened under pressure after renewed concerns emerged around potential escalation in the Middle East. Investor sentiment weakened following US President Donald Trump’s statement that he was “an hour away” from authorising military action against Iran before eventually postponing the decision. The development has once again revived fears surrounding geopolitical instability, global energy supply disruptions, and volatility in crude oil markets.

Regional indices reflected the risk-off sentiment sharply, with Japan’s Nikkei declining nearly 1.3% while South Korea’s Kospi slipped over 1.6% in early trade. Weakness in global equities also intensified after the S&P 500 registered its third consecutive losing session overnight, as rising US bond yields continued to pressure broader risk assets and raise concerns over tighter global financial conditions.

Advertisement

For Indian markets, elevated bond yields and persistently high crude oil prices remain key macro headwinds. Rising global yields are reducing appetite for emerging-market equities, while geopolitical uncertainty continues to keep energy prices volatile — a major concern for an oil-import-dependent economy like India's. Sustained pressure on crude oil and the rupee could continue weighing on inflation expectations, corporate margins, and foreign institutional flows.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Sagar Doshi suggests these three shares to buy

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd : Buy above ₹179, stop ₹168 target ₹198(Multiday)

Advertisement

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (current market price ₹176.44)

Why it’s recommended: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) is a leading Indian publicly-traded manufacturer of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. A V-shaped recovery seen over the last few days have invited some steady buying interest that has led to some steady consolidation and a strong long body candle seen on Tuesday augurs well for the prices. The Relative Strength Index too is showing a new uptick indicating a potential to move higher. With the midcap index doing well we could look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 10.41

52-week high: ₹220.59,

Volume: 1.46M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹166, resistance at ₹210.

Risk factors: Subsidy policy dependence, working capital & liquidity stress and global price fluctuations.

Advertisement

Buy : above ₹179.

Stop loss: ₹168.

Target price: ₹198 (2 Months)

Varun Beverages Ltd: Buy above ₹ 518, stop ₹ 490 target ₹ 570 (Multiday) Varun Beverages Ltd (current market price ₹514.80)

Why it’s recommended: Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) is one of the largest franchise bottlers of PepsiCo in the world outside the US. VBL produces, bottles, and distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks, non-carbonated beverages, and packaged drinking water. With the IPL season in full flow we can see that the positive impact is showing in the move. This also prompted the company to offer dividend. As the Relative Strength Index is crossing above 60, we can see that the opportunity to go long has now arisen.

Advertisement

Key metrics: P/E: 62.50,

52-week high: ₹534.65,

Volume: 5.13M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹900, resistance at ₹1,250.

Risk factors: Commodity inflation, regulatory challenges, and extreme weather disruptions.

Buy : above ₹518

Stop loss: ₹490

Target price: ₹5

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd: Buy above ₹ 301, stop ₹ 285, target ₹ 337 (Multiday) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (current market price ₹298.60)

Why it’s recommended: Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd (POWERGRID) is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, headquartered in Gurugram. The last few days the selling pressure persisted to push the prices lower to test the cloud support region. With a set of disappointing numbers, the price action is indicating that the negative newsflow is priced in. As the sector is in prominence the lower levels could be a could point to enter as the support and some hint from the Relative Strength Index suggests that we could be looking at some upside.

Advertisement

Key metrics: P/E Ratio: 14.82

52-week high: ₹301.75

Volume: 12.58M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹290, resistance at ₹375.

Risk factors: Closely monitored by rating agencies for vulnerabilities such as asset quality deterioration, narrowing margins, and macroeconomic downturns.

Buy : above ₹301.

Stop loss: ₹285.

Target price: ₹337.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Sagar Doshi suggests these three shares to buy

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India

Buy: Radico Khaitan Ltd (current price: ₹ 3,600) Why it’s recommended: Strong premium liquor portfolio, leading IMFL and whisky brands, consistent revenue growth, improving operating margins, strong distribution network, growing premiumization trend, high brand recall in India, expansion in international markets, stable cash generation, capacity expansion supports growth, better product mix over time, increasing urban consumption trend, relatively resilient alcohol demand, experienced management team, and strong presence in CSD channel.

Advertisement

Key metrics: P/E: 76.04, 52-week high: ₹3,673.90, volume: ₹276.30

Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout

Risk factors: High dependence on liquor regulations, frequent state policy changes, heavy taxation on alcohol, raw material price volatility, intense competition from peers, premium segment slowdown risk, state-wise supply disruptions, advertising restrictions limit branding, debt increase from expansion plans, changing consumer preferences, margin pressure from input costs, regulatory bans or duty hikes, dependence on key brands, currency risk in exports, and ESG and social perception concerns

Buy at: ₹3,564–3,618

Target price: ₹4,200 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹3,380

Buy: Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,580) Why it’s recommended: Strong industrial engineering presence, diversified product portfolio, growing demand from infrastructure sectors, strong compressor business positioning, beneficiary of capex cycle revival, healthy order book visibility, export opportunities improving, established brand reputation, presence across multiple industries, improving operational efficiency, long industry experience, potential margin improvement scope, industrial automation demand support, strong aftermarket/service revenue, and relatively lower competition in niche areas

Advertisement

Key metrics: P/E:37.70, 52-week high: ₹1,613.80, volume: ₹39.65 crore

Technical analysis: Cup base breakout

Risk factors: Cyclical industrial demand exposure, dependence on capex spending, raw material cost volatility, order execution delays, competitive pressure from global players, slowdown in manufacturing sector, working capital intensive business, margin pressure during weak demand, export market uncertainty, customer concentration risk, currency fluctuation impact, technology upgradation requirements, economic slowdown affects orders, limited scalability versus larger peers, and project-based revenue volatility

Buy at: ₹1,564–1,588

Target price: ₹1,820 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹1,480

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.