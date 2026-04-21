Raja Venkatraman, MarketSmith recommend five stocks for 21 April

Stocks to buy on 21 April: The main domestic benchmark indices finished relatively unchanged on Monday, April 20, as gains driven by earnings in the banking sector were countered by worries that the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran might not last.

The U.S. captured an Iranian cargo ship that attempted to breach its blockade, while Iran promised to respond, as efforts to establish a more permanent peace in the area seemed to be in jeopardy, with Tehran stating it would not take part in a second round of discussions. The ceasefire between the two parties concludes on Tuesday.

Brent Crude oil increased to $95 per barrel. India relies heavily on imports for its crude and gas needs, and a sustained rise in prices could negatively impact the economic growth and inflation outlook. The Nifty 50 gained 0.05% to reach 24,364.85, while the Sensex rose 0.03% to 78,520.3. Both indices concluded at their highest closing points since March 6.

What Gift Nifty live chart signals? The Gift Nifty Live Chart is showing a flat start for the Indian stock market today. By 7:27 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,391 level, a premium of 55.35 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close of 24,335.65.

Decoding the impact of Gift Nifty live chart and other triggers on Dalal Street, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said that Indian markets are poised to open on a slightly positive note, with Gift Nifty indicating an opening around the 24,400 zone. However, despite the stable start, the overall setup remains highly event-driven, with volatility expected to play a central role in today’s session given the weekly expiry.

Global cues remain mixed and somewhat fragile. US markets closed lower in the previous session following a renewed spike in geopolitical tensions after a turbulent weekend that cast uncertainty over US–Iran peace negotiations. This has kept risk sentiment cautious at a broader level. At the same time, Asian markets are showing resilience. Japan’s Nikkei is trading higher by over 400 points, while South Korea’s Kospi continues to outperform, supported by strong earnings expectations and has even moved past its previous record highs. This divergence highlights that while geopolitical risks persist, earnings-driven optimism is still providing selective support to global equities.

Back home, today’s session is likely to be influenced significantly by stock-specific action as the earnings season gathers pace. Key companies in focus include HCL Technologies, Nestle India, and Tata Elxsi, all of which are scheduled to announce their results. Management commentary, particularly around demand visibility and margin outlook, will be closely tracked and could drive sectoral moves.

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Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman: Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (current price: ₹ 515.70) Buy above ₹ 520, stop ₹ 490, target 575 (multiday) Why it’s recommended: Following significant volatility over the last six months, the stock has seen steady volumes in recent trading sessions. A long-bodied candle breaking above the resistance zone near 145 suggests a positive price outlook. With momentum building and strong volume support, the current setup presents a favourable opportunity to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 25.06

52-week high: ₹627

Volume: 41.39M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹470, resistance at ₹610

Risk factors: Sugar industry is heavily regulated; sugar industry oscillates between overproduction (surplus) and shortages.

Buy: above ₹520

Stop loss: ₹490

Target price: ₹575

CESC Ltd (current price: ₹ 179.42) Buy above ₹ 181, stop ₹ 168, target ₹ 205 (multiday) Why it’s recommended: CESC Limited is India's first fully integrated electrical utility, managing thermal and renewable energy across a 567 sq km licensed area. Following a decline in early January 2026, the stock has staged a rounding bottom recovery backed by strong buying at lower levels. A decisive move above the ‘cloud’ resistance near 169 suggests further demand is likely to emerge. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) surging, current indicators signal a favorable opportunity to go long for higher price targets.

Key metrics: P/E: 28.08,

52-week high: ₹185.25,

Volume: 8.55M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹165, resistance at ₹225.

Risk factors: High debt levels, and the need for significant capital expenditure to transition toward renewable energy.

Buy : above ₹181

Stop loss: ₹168

Target price: ₹205 (2 Months)

Bank of Maharashtra (current price: ₹ 75.54) Buy above ₹ 76, stop ₹ 71.50, target ₹ 85 (multiday) Why it’s recommended: Following a robust Q4 performance, the stock is forming a rounding pattern that is generating steady upward traction. The recent volume-backed rebound suggests that prices are positioned to move higher. Furthermore, a surge in the Directional Movement Index (DMI) signals a strong opportunity to initiate a long position for potential further gains. Go long now.

Key metrics: P/E: 8.96,

52-week high: ₹76.99,

Volume: 48.46M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹67, resistance at ₹89.

Risk factors: Asset quality and slippages , deposit growth slowdown and potential risks from digital intruders.

Buy : above ₹76

Stop loss: ₹71.50

Target price: ₹85 (2 Months)

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 21 April Buy: Blackbuck Ltd (current price: ₹ 617) Why it’s recommended: Strong position in digital freight/logistics platform, asset-light, scalable business model, growing adoption of tech in trucking industry, large and fragmented market opportunity, increasing network of truck operators & shippers, multiple revenue streams (freight, payments, telematics), backing from reputed investors, and potential margin expansion with scale

Key metrics: P/E: 29.47, 52-week high: ₹748.00, volume: ₹42.43 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout

Risk factors: High competition in logistics tech space, profitability concerns / ongoing losses, dependence on economic & freight demand cycles, execution risk in scaling operations, regulatory changes in transport sector, customer/driver retention challenges, pricing pressure impacting margins, and technology/platform disruptions or failures

Buy: ₹612–623

Target price: ₹690 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹585

Buy: City Union Bank Ltd (current price: ₹ 266) Why it’s recommended: Consistent growth in revenue & profits, improving asset quality (declining NPAs), strong presence in SME & retail lending, stable margins and profitability ratios, expanding branch network across India, reasonable valuation vs peers (P/E, P/B), consistent double-digit business growth, and conservative lending focus (secured loans)

Key metrics: P/E:15.27, 52-week high: ₹324.10, volume: ₹226.06 crore

Technical analysis: Tight range breakout

Risk factors: Mid-sized bank with limited scale vs large peers, moderate ROE compared to top private banks, dependence on SME segment (cyclical risk), leadership transition uncertainty (CEO change), lower dividend yield, earnings sometimes below expectations, competitive pressure from large private banks, and sensitivity to interest rate & credit cycle

Buy at: ₹265–267

Target price: ₹310 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹245